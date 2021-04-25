Top 10 Scooter Sales Mar 2021 – Activa, Jupiter, Pleasure, Ntorq, Maestro

Honda Activa was the most sold scooter in India in the past month finishing ahead of TVS Jupiter, Suzuki Access, Hero Pleasure and others by a sizeable margin

Scooter sales in the top 10 segment in India in March 2021 increased by 72.52 percent in March 2021. Most of the models on the list posted growth with the exception of the Honda Dio scooter and Yamaha RayZR. The highest percentage growth was recorded by TVS Ntorq (192.11 percent).

Top 10 Scooters

Top 10 scooter sales which had stood at 2,44,894 units in March 20 increased by 1,77,594 units to 4,22,488 units in March 21. It may be recalled, that taking March 2020 as a benchmark is not recommended as it was from the 24th of that month that a major lockdown was announced in the country in view of the COVID 19 pandemic causing all auto plants and showrooms to down shutters.

Honda Activa was the most sold scooter in March 21. The Activa scooter currently commands a 47.15 percent share with sales at 1,99,208 units, up 73.59 percent over 1,14,757 units sold in March 20.

Honda also had the Dio scooter at No.6 in the past month with sales de-growth of 23.20 percent down to 22,677 units from 29,528 units sold in March 20. The Honda Dio also suffered a 29 percent de-growth to 3,14,417 units in FY21 as against 4,39,799 units sold in FY20.

Jupiter was the second most sold scooter in India in March 2021 and the only other model apart from the Activa to have crossed the 50,000 unit mark. Sales surged 172.40 percent from 21,001 units sold in March 20 to 57,206 units sold in the past month. Suzuki Access was at No. 4 with 48,672 units sold, a growth of 83.83 percent over 26,476 units sold in March 20.

Hero Scooters In March 2021

At No.5 was the Hero Pleasure scooter with 105.18 percent growth to 28,516 units. Hero also had the Destiny (No.7) and Maestro (No.10) on the list with both posting growth of 47.47 percent and 126.26 percent respectively. Maestro sales scaled to 8,005 units in the past month, up from 3,538 units sold in March 20.

Hero MotoCorp has initiated a WhatsApp support through which it sells its entire range of motorcycles and scooters. Maestro is among the other models in the company lineup that can be purchased via this mode to provide contactless easily accessible sales and service options.

TVS Ntorq at No.5 noted a 192.11 percent increase with 26,851 units sold last month, up from 9,192 units sold in March 20. There was also the Suzuki Burgman (No.8) and Yamaha RayZR (No.9) on this list with the RayZR suffering de-growth of 30.91 percent to 8,272 units, down from 11,972 units sold in March 20. Yamaha Motor India has recently announced a price hike for its multiple products in India and the Yamaha RayZR 125 drum and disc variants becoming dearer by Rs.3,000 to Rs 73,330 and Rs 76,330 respectively.