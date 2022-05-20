Top 10 Scooters April 2022 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, Ntorq, Dio

Honda Activa holds the title of being No.1 in scooter sales and No. 2 in total two wheeler sales in April 2022

Over the last few months, the scooter segment has seen a clear migration towards electric scooters. Rising fuel prices, lower cost of maintenance and several state and central government subsidies are steering buyers towards purchase of e-scooters much at the cost of the once high in demand petrol powered scooters.

Despite that, scooter sales have bounced back in April 2022. Top 10 scooter sales in the past month increased to 3,46,325 units, from 2,69,477 units sold in April 2021. This was a 25.52 percent YoY growth, increasing by almost 77k units.

Top 10 Scooter Sales April 2022 – Activa No 1

Honda Activa retained its title as the No.1 scooter in India with sales of 1,63,357 units, up 48.94 percent over 1,09,678 units sold in April 2021. In the top 10 list, Activa commands a 47.17 percent share.

Apart from being the top selling model in April 2022, it was also No. 2 in total two wheeler sales in April 2022. It was also the best-selling scooter in FY 2022, commanding the sales list by a significant margin. No other scooter in the list was able to surpass sales above the 1 lakh unit mark.

TVS Jupiter was at No. 2 with sales of 60,957 units, up 138.39 percent over 25,570 units sold in April 2021. This was a 35,387 unit volume growth with a 17.60 percent share. Having noted outstanding demand for the iQube, and keen to grab a larger share in the electric two wheeler space, TVS has launched 2 new variants of iQube called S and ST. The new iQube ST will offer a longer range of 140 kms in real world; against the current version of iQube that offers a range of 75km on a single charge.

Sales of Suzuki Access scooter dipped 38.20 percent YoY to 32,932 units, down from 53,285 units sold in April 2021 leading to a 20,353 unit volume de-growth. TVS Ntorq sales increased 26.59 percent to 25,267 units from 19,959 units sold in April 2021 relating to a 5,308 unit volume growth. The Ntorq commands a 7.30 percent share in this list and was also the 4th best-selling scooter in FY 2022.

Honda Dio, Hero Pleasure, Suzuki Avenis

Honda Dio sales dipped 7.16 percent YoY to 16,033 units, down from 17,269 units sold in April 2021. This was a 1,236 unit dip in volumes. Pleasure sales were also in the negative on a YoY basis down 32.76 percent to 12,303 units in April 2022 from 18,298 units sold in April 2021.

Top 10 Scooters Apr-22 Apr-21 Growth % YoY 1. Honda Activa 1,63,357 1,09,678 48.94 2. TVS Jupiter 60,957 25,570 138.39 3. Suzuki Access 32,932 53,285 -38.20 4. TVS Ntorq 25,267 19,959 26.59 5. Honda Dio 16,033 17,269 -7.16 6. Hero Pleasure 12,303 18,298 -32.76 7. Suzuki Avenis 11,078 0 – 8. Suzuki Burgman 9,088 8,154 11.45 9. Hero Destini 125 8,981 9,121 -1.53 10. TVS Pep+ 6,329 8,143 -22.28 Total 3,46,325 2,69,477 28.52

There were 11,078 units of the new Suzuki Avenis sold in the past month. There were also 9,088 units of Suzuki Burgman sold in the past month, up 11.45 percent YoY over 8,154 units sold in April 2021. Hero Destini 125 scooter sales dipped 1.53 percent YoY to 8,981 units in April 2022 from 9,121 units sold in April 2021 while TVS Scooty Pep+ sales dipped 22.28 percent to 6,329 units in the past month from 8,143 units sold in April 2021.