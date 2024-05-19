Top 10 Scooters April 2024 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, iQube, Destini

Top 10 best-selling scooters registered impressive YoY progress, out of which TVS iQube and Hero Destini recorded over 100% growth respectively

After taking a look a the top 10 two wheeler sales in April 2024, let us now talk about the top 10 scooters in April 2024. In the first month of the current financial year, top 10 scooter sales stood at 5,47,946 units, up 24.77% over 4,39,174 units sold in April 2023. This was a volume growth of 1,08,772 units.

Top 10 Scooters April 2024 – Honda Activa No 1

Honda Activa continued to lead the list with a 46.50% share and sales of 2,60,300 units in the past month, a YoY growth of 5.81% from 2,46,016 units sold in April 2023. Honda Activa has amassed the highest attention in the scooter segment by a huge margin and has held on to this pole position for the past decade. The company now gears up to introduce the Activa electric scooter. It is expected to be priced around Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom inclusive of subsidy) to rival the Ather Rizta, TVS iQube, Hero Vida and Bajaj Chetak in its segment.

TVS Jupiter featured at No. 2 on this list with 77,086 units sold last month to command a 14.07% share. It was followed at a No. 3 position by the Suzuki Access with 61,960 units sold in April 2024, an 18.63% YoY growth from 52,231 units sold in April 2023.

Ola S1 saw its retail sales improve by an impressive 53.90% to 33,963 units last month, over 22,068 units sold in April 2023. Ola S1 received a price cut last month across range with the new S1X priced from under Rs 70,000. TVS Ntorq sales grew by 13.77% YoY to 30,411 units from 26,730 units, a volume growth of 3,681 units to command a 5.55% share on this list.

There were also 23,182 units of Honda Dio scooter sold last month and it was followed by the Suzuki Burgman with 17,680 units sold in April 2024, a 71.07% YoY growth from 10,335 units sold in April 2023.

TVS iQube posts 168% YoY Growth in April 2024

Impressive sales were seen in the case of TVS iQube which grew by 168.40% YoY to 16,713 units in the past month from just 6,227 units sold in April 2023. Considering this rising demand, the company has recently expanded the iQube range to include new base and top variants.

Lower down the list at No. 9 was Yamaha RayZR with 14,055 units sold last month to show off a 41.33% YoY growth while Hero Destini also saw triple digit growth to 12,596 units, up 108.58% over 6,039 units sold in April 2023.