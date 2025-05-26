Top 10 Scooters April 2025 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, iQube

Indian scooter market has been witnessing a major influx of electric offerings. However, ICE scooters continue to dominate the sales charts. In April 2025, we can see the top 10 scooters contributing 5,12,182 units in total with a 6.31% YoY decline in sales, as they sold 5,46,671 units combined in April 2024, losing 34,489 units in volume.

Top 10 Scooters April 2025

Breaking down the numbers, we can see that Honda Activa secured the top spot in the month of April 2025. It has been at the top for a very long time. Activa managed to sell 1,94,787 units last month and accounted for 38.03% of this list. This led to a 25.17% YoY decline as opposed to the 2,60,300 units sold last year, resulting in a 65,513 units volume loss YoY.

TVS Jupiter secured 2nd spot with 1,02,588 units last month and it accounted for 20.03% of the total sales within this list. When compared to 77,086 units sold in April 2024, Jupiter registered a 33.08% YoY sales. Volume growth stood at 25,502 units YoY. TVS recently teased new Jupiter 125, which should increase the sales for TVS.

In 3rd place, we have Suzuki with its Access scooter accounting for 12.71% of the total sales of this list. Suzuki sold 65,107 units last month and registered 5.08% YoY growth as opposed to 61,960 units from last year and the volume growth was 3,147 units. Suzuki recently launched the 2025 Access TFT Edition to boost sales further.

TVS iQube became the best-selling electric scooter in India as it sold 27,604 units last month with a massive 65.16% YoY growth, gaining 10,891 units in volume. In 5th place, we have TVS Ntorq 125 at 25,383 units, which registered a 16.53% YoY decline as the company sold 30,411 units last year, leading to a volume loss of 5,028 units YoY.

Ola S1 highest decline, Bajaj Chetak highest growth

Burgman Street 125 is Suzuki’s 2nd scooter on this list and India’s best-selling maxi-scooter. At 23,050 units, Burgman saw 30.37% YoY growth as opposed to 17,680 units sold last year, gaining 5,370 units in volume. Honda Dio sold 20,555 units with a 11.33% YoY decline. The volume loss suffered by Dio is 2,627 units YoY.

Ola S1’s and Bajaj Chetak’s sales fell very close to each other at 19,709 units and 19,216 units respectively. Both are electric scooters, but Ola S1 witnessed the highest YoY decline in this list at 42.31% and at the same time, Bajaj Chetak registered the highest YoY growth in this list at 72.79%.

This shows the market trends where Ola is losing ground rapidly, whereas Chetak is gaining rapidly. In 10th place, we have Yamaha RayZR 125 selling 14,183 units as opposed to 14,055 units sold last year. Thus resulting in a 0.91% YoY growth.