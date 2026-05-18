Top 10 Scooters April 2026 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, iQube, Chetak, Destini, Burgman, Rizta

After taking a look at the top 10 two wheelers last month, let us now take a look at the top 10 scooters. India’s scooter market registered strong growth in April 2026 with total sales of the top 10 scooters reaching 5,94,443 units. This was a healthy 22.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase over 4,86,363 units sold in April 2025. Honda Activa continued to dominate the segment, while Hero Destini emerged as the fastest-growing scooter in the country.

Top 10 Scooters April 2026

Honda Activa retained its position as India’s best-selling scooter with sales of 2,20,774 units last month. It registered a 13.3% YoY growth over 1,94,787 units sold in April 2025 and accounted for a massive 37.1% share of the top 10 scooter sales list.

TVS Jupiter secured second position with 1,17,383 unit sales. The scooter recorded a 14.4% YoY growth and held nearly 20% market share. Suzuki Access followed in third place with 70,339 units sold, posting an 8% growth over the previous year.

Electric scooters continued to gain momentum as TVS iQube recorded 37,193 unit sales with a strong 34.7% YoY growth. Bajaj Chetak saw even stronger momentum with 34,304 units sold, reflecting a massive 78.5% growth compared to April last year. Chetak has now firmly established itself among India’s top-selling electric scooters. Recently Bajaj Auto updated the nomenclature of Chetak range of electric scooters.

TVS Ntorq continued to perform strongly in the sporty scooter segment with 33,994 units sold and 33.9% growth. However, the biggest surprise came from Hero Destini. Sales jumped to 25,861 units from just 4,393 units in April 2025, translating to an extraordinary 488.7% YoY growth. The sharp rise can largely be attributed to the updated Destini 125 and the new Destini 110 gaining traction in the market.

Interestingly, Suzuki Burgman was among the few scooters to register a decline and this despite that it recently got a facelift. Sales fell 16.1% to 19,337 units from 23,050 units sold a year ago. Meanwhile, Ather Rizta continued to strengthen its position in the EV segment with 17,960 units sold and 78.7% growth. Yamaha RayZR rounded off the top 10 list with 17,298 units and nearly 22% YoY growth.

Scooters Market Share April 2026

India’s two-wheeler market registered robust growth in April 2026 with total sales rising to 18.72 lakh units, recording a strong 28.4% YoY increase over 14.58 lakh units sold in April 2025. Motorcycles continued to dominate the market with 11.38 lakh units sold, accounting for the largest share of total two-wheeler volumes. The segment posted an impressive 30.6% YoY growth, adding more than 2.66 lakh units compared to the same period last year.

Scooter sales also remained strong at 6.91 lakh units with a healthy 26.2% growth, reflecting sustained urban demand and rising popularity of automatic scooters across both ICE and EV segments. Mopeds, though relatively smaller in volume, also reported positive growth with 42,246 units sold, up 9% YoY. The overall growth highlights strong rural and urban demand recovery along with improving consumer sentiment in the two-wheeler market.