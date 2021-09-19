Top 10 Scooters Aug 2021 – Activa, Access, Jupiter, Ntorq, Burgman

Top 10 scooter sales remained flat in August 2021 with Honda Activa being a top performer with over 2 lakh unit sales

Top 10 scooter sales in August 2021 stood at 4,23,534 units, up just marginally by 0.99 percent over 4,19,370 units sold in August 2020. Every model in the list of top 10 scooters posted a YoY growth with the exception of TVS Jupiter, Honda Dio and Grazia.

Top 3 Scooters – Activa, Access, Jupiter

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) dispatched over 4.3 lakh two-wheelers in August 2021, showcasing a steady recovery in economic activity out of which the Activa scooter commanded a total of 2,04,659 unit sales. It was once again the best-selling scooter in the past month with a 5.71 percent YoY growth over 1,93,607 units sold in August 2020. Share in its segment stood at 48.32 percent.

At No.2 on the list of 10 bestselling scooters in August 2021 was Suzuki Access 125. It is the company’s flagship scooter, with sales growth of 18.44 percent YoY to 49,135 units, up from 41,484 units sold in August 2020.

TVS Jupiter sales dipped YoY by 12.89 percent to 45,625 units in August 2021, down from 52,378 units sold in August 2020. HMSI also had the Dio scooter at No. 4 with 26,897 units sold, but reporting a YoY de-growth of 37.39 percent over 42,957 units sold in the same month of the previous year.

NTorq, Fascino, Pleasure Sales

Sales of TVS Ntorq saw a 31.98 percent YoY increase to 26,288 units, up from 19,918 units sold in August 2020. Currently commanding a 6.12 percent share in the list, the new Ntorq 125 Race Edition also made its way into Bangladesh markets where it is Bangladesh’s first Bluetooth connected scooter. In India, TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition is priced at Rs 80,325.

Yamaha Fascino sales also increased YoY by 15.12 percent to 18,037 units, up from 15,668 units sold in August 2020. To herald in the festive season, Yamaha has introduced great offers on purchase of the newly launched RayZR 125 Fi and Fascino series scooters. Yamaha is also planning launch of the Aerox 155cc in India by the end of this year. This maxi-scooter will compete against Aprilia SR160 and Suzuki Burgman.

Standing at a No. 7 spot on the list of best-selling scooters in August 2021 was Hero Pleasure of which 17,200 units were sold in the past month, up 1.56 percent over 16,935 units sold in August 2020. Yamaha Ray ZR was at No. 8 with a 2.84 percent YoY sales increase to 16,064 units.

Top 10 Scooters Aug-21 Aug-20 % 1. Honda Activa 2,04,659 1,93,607 5.71 2. Suzuki Access 49,135 41,484 18.44 3. Suzuki Jupiter 45,625 52,378 -12.89 4. Honda Dio 26,897 42,957 -37.39 5. TVS Ntorq 26,288 19,918 31.98 6. Yamaha Fascino 18,037 15,668 15.12 7. Hero Pleasure 17,200 16,935 1.56 8. Yamaha RayZR 16,064 15,620 2.84 9. Suzuki Burgman 11,011 8,215 34.04 10. Honda Grazia 8,618 12,588 -31.54 Total 4,23,534 4,19,370 0.99

Suzuki Burgman scooter sales increased 34.04 percent to 11,011 units, up from 8,215 units sold in August 2020. Trailing the list at No.10 was Honda Grazia scooter with a 31.54 percent YoY de-growth to 8,618 units, down from 12,588 units sold in August 2020.