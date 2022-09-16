Top 10 Scooters Aug 2022 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, Dio, Ntorq, RayZR

Honda Activa topped the sales list with 2,21,143 units sold last month – The only scooter to command sales above the 1 lakh unit mark

While we have listed out the top 10 two wheelers sold in August 2022, here we detail the top 10 scooters sold last month. Scooter sales are on the rise in recent months reaching almost to pre-covid figures. Every major automaker has posted a notable increase in sales while there have also been a series of new launches in this segment.

Scooter sales in the month of August 2022 saw a 5.91 percent YoY growth to 4,48,178 units. This was a growth of 25,009 units when compared to 4,23,169 units sold in August 2021.

Top 10 Scooters Aug 2022 – Honda Activa at No. 1

Honda Activa was once again the best selling scooter in India in August 2022. Sales improved by 8.05 percent on a YoY basis to 2,21,143 units, up from 2,04,659 units sold in August 2021. This was a 16,484 unit volume growth with the Activa commanding a 49.34 percent share. It was in August that the company also introduced the Activa Premium Edition, targeting a younger segment of buyers in the country. It is priced at Rs 75,400, making it Rs 1,000 costlier when compared to the top-spec Activa DLX variant.

Up next was the TVS’s flagship Jupiter with sales of 70,075 units, up 53.59 percent from 45,625 units sold in August 2021. This was a 24,450 unit volume growth with the Jupiter commanding a 15.64 percent share.

Suzuki Access saw negative YoY sales growth in August 2022, down by 17.83 percent to 40,375 units from 49,135 units sold in August 2021. The Access scooter currently holds a 9.01 percent share on this list. It was followed by the Honda Dio scooter with 29,714 units sold in August 2022, up 10.47 percent from 26,897 units sold in August 2021. This was a volume growth of 2,817 units and a 6.63 percent share.

Ntorq, Pleasure, Burgman, Destini

Lower down the list at No. 5 was the Ntorq with sales of 27,649 units, up 5.18 percent YoY from 26,288 units sold in August 2021. The Ntorq commands a 6.17 percent share. It was followed by the Hero Pleasure which saw its YoY sales dip 3.55 percent to 16,589 units from 17,200 units sold in August 2021.

Suzuki Burgman followed with a 10.31 percent YoY growth in sales to 12,146 units in August 2022 up from 11,011 units sold in August 2021. The Hero Destini followed in quick succession with 11,213 units sold in the past month, up 35.87 percent when compared to 8,253 units sold in August 2021.

Top 10 Scooters Aug-22 Aug-21 Growth % YoY 1. Honda Activa 2,21,143 2,04,659 8.05 2. TVS Jupiter 70,075 45,625 53.59 3. Suzuki Access 40,375 49,135 -17.83 4. Honda Dio 29,714 26,897 10.47 5. TVS NTorq 27,649 26,288 5.18 6. Hero Pleasure 16,589 17,200 -3.55 7. Suzuki Burgman 12,146 11,011 10.31 8. Hero Destini 11,213 8,253 35.87 9. Yamaha RayZR 10,124 16,064 -36.98 10. Yamaha Fascino 9,150 18,037 -49.27 Total 4,48,178 4,23,169 5.91

Trailing the list were RayZR and Fascino, both of which have seen significant YoY decline in sales. RayZR sales dipped 36.98 percent to 10,124 units last month from 16,064 units sold in August 2021 while Fascino sales fell 49.27 percent YoY to 9,150 units in August 2022 from 18,037 units sold in August 2021.