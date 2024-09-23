Top 10 Scooters Aug 2024 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, Ola, iQube, Chetak, RayZR, Burgman

Top 10 Scooter Sales in India Surge by 15.35% in August 2024, Honda Activa Dominates

In the earlier post, we discussed top 10 two wheelers for Aug 2024. In this post, we will exclusively talk about the top 10 scooters for Aug 2024. India’s scooter market experienced strong growth in August 2024, with the top 10 scooters collectively selling 5,52,816 units, marking a 15.35% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to 4,79,264 units sold in August 2023. Honda Activa continued to dominate the segment, while other models showed significant growth as well.

Top 10 Scooters Aug 2024 – Honda Activa Leads

Honda Activa, India’s best-selling scooter, maintained its leadership position with 2,27,458 units sold in August 2024, up by 5.86% compared to 2,14,872 units sold in August 2023. Activa added 12,586 units during the period, commanding a massive 41.15% share of the top 10 scooter market.

TVS Jupiter, the second best-selling scooter, recorded a robust 27.49% growth in August 2024. Jupiter sold 89,327 units, up by 19,262 units compared to 70,065 units sold in August 2023, capturing a 16.16% share in top 10 scooters. Suzuki Access, a popular model in the scooter market, posted a 16.37% YoY growth, selling 62,433 units in August 2024. Access added 8,782 units compared to 53,651 units sold in August 2023.

Honda Dio recorded impressive growth of 19.83%, with sales rising to 34,705 units in August 2024, up by 5,744 units from 28,961 units sold in August 2023. Dio’s share stood at 6.28%, reflecting its continued popularity among young buyers. TVS Ntorq also posted a solid 15.33% growth, with 33,201 units sold in August 2024, up by 4,414 units from the 28,787 units sold during the same period last year.

Ola S1 and TVS iQube Boost Electric Scooter Sales

Ola S1, a leading electric scooter, posted a staggering 46.76% YoY growth, with 27,517 units sold in August 2024. Ola added 8,767 units compared to 18,750 units sold in August 2023. Despite the growth, Ola has posted their lowest monthly sales of 2024 in Aug. This is likely due to the growing customer complaints.

TVS iQube, another electric scooter, posted a modest 1.23% growth, with sales of 24,181 units in August 2024, up by 294 units compared to 23,887 units sold in August 2023. Bajaj Chetak electric scooter registered the highest growth rate in the segment, with a remarkable 170.87% YoY increase. Chetak sold 21,756 units in August 2024, up by 13,724 units compared to 8,032 units in August 2023, capturing 3.94% of the top 10 scooter market.

Yamaha RayZR and Suzuki Burgman Show Mixed Results

Yamaha RayZR recorded an 18.99% growth in sales, with 16,264 units sold in August 2024, up by 2,596 units from 13,668 units sold in August 2023. On the other hand, Suzuki Burgman faced a 14.08% decline in sales. Burgman sold 15,974 units in August 2024, down by 2,617 units from the 18,591 units sold in August 2023.

To sum it up, India’s scooter market showed robust growth in August 2024, with the top 10 scooters achieving a 15.35% YoY increase in sales. Honda Activa continued to lead the segment, followed by strong performances from TVS Jupiter, Suzuki Access, and Honda Dio. Electric scooters like Ola S1 and Bajaj Chetak also posted impressive growth, reflecting the increasing shift toward electric mobility in the country. With a total of 5,52,816 units sold, the scooter market remains a key driver of the two-wheeler industry in India.