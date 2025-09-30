Top 10 Scooters Aug 2025 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, Ntorq, iQube, Rizta

Scooter sales were up 12.92% YoY in August 2025 while the segment also showed off strong MoM demand

In an earlier report we listed out best-selling two wheelers in Aug 2025 which has shown strong YoY performance. The top 10 motorcycle sales have also ended the past month on a positive note while now we assess scooter sales that have also seen increased demand. Overall the segment has benefitted from the new GST 2.0 reforms, making them more affordable for consumers and significantly encouraged first-time buyers.

Top 10 Scooters Aug 2025

India’s scooter market has posted healthy growth in August 2025. Top 10 scooter sales stood at 6,09,088 units, a 12.92% YoY growth when compared to 5,39,381 units in August 2024. It was also a MoM improvement from 5,85,418 unit sales of July 2025. The scooter list continued to be led by long-time leaders Honda Activa and TVS Jupiter.

Honda Activa sales were up by 7.39% YoY to 2,44,271 units in Aug 2025 from 2,27,458 units sold in the month of Aug 2024. Currently commanding a 40.10% share within this list, the Honda Activa has seen its prices drop by up to Rs 7,831 following GST reduction on two-wheelers in the sub-350cc segment.

At No. 2 was TVS Jupiter. Demand escalated strongly on a YoY basis to 1,42,411 units, a 59.43% growth over 89,327 units sold in the same month last year. TVS Motor announced a price cut across its portfolio, making its mainstream models cheaper by Rs 3,854 to Rs 9,600.

Suzuki Access scooter sales declined by 2.60% to 60,807 units from 62,433 units while TVS Ntorq sales also suffered a sharp 8.57% YoY de-growth at 30,355 units from 33,201 units. Honda Dio also ended Aug 2025 in the red with 25,632 unit sales. This was a 26.14% YoY decline from 34,705 units sold in Aug 2024

iQube, Burgman, Ray ZR, Rizta – YoY Growth in Aug 2025

Lower down the sales order, YoY growth was reported for the iQube, Burgman, Ray ZR and most specifically for the Rizta. iQube sales were up 1.05% to 24,434 units from 24,181 units. Burgman scooter sales improved remarkably by 51.44% to 24,191 units in the past month whereas there had been 15,974 unit sales in Aug 2024. Yamaha Ray ZR at No. 8 has seen a 27.10% increase in its YoY sales to 20,671 units, a 4,407 unit volume hike from 16,264 units sold in Aug 2024.

Ather Rizta has benefitted from the company introducing Battery as a Service (BaaS) and extended warranty. Sales have gone up by 111.13% YoY in Aug 2025 following this introduction. Sales which had stood at 8,215 units in Aug 2024 more than doubled to 17,344 units in Aug 2025. The new Rizta S variant, introduced in July 2025, also strongly appealed to buyers thanks to its extended range.

Here we take into account retail sales of Ola S1. This electric scooter has seen a drop by 31.32% YoY to 18,972 units in Aug 2025, a volume decline by 8,651 units from 27,623 units sold in the same month last year.