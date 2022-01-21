Top 10 Scooters Dec 2021 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, Ntorq, Pleasure, Fascino

Honda Activa sales continue to post huge decline – It is likely that a segment of buyers is moving towards electric scooters

Taking the top 10 best-selling scooters in India, sales stood at 2,28,045 units last month. This was a 24.44 percent de-growth over 3,01,820 units sold in December 2020. Even as demand for petrol powered scooter sales dipped, the electric scooter market has been on a continuous path of positive growth over the past several months.

Top 10 Scooters Dec 2021 – Activa Leads

India’s favorite scooter, Honda Activa topped the sales charts for the month of December. It saw sales of 1,04,417 units sold during the past month, down 22.64 percent over 1,34,977 units sold in December 2020. The Activa, with a 45.79 percent share in its segment, was the only scooter on this list to surpass the 1 lakh unit mark while every other model failed to see sales above 40,000 units.

At No. 2 was TVS Jupiter scooter. It saw sales remain flat on a YoY basis at 8,142 units, down 0.76 percent over 38,435 units sold in December 2020. TVS Jupiter is priced from Rs. 68,401-78,595 and is offered in 5 variants and 13 colour options and is the most popular two wheeler in TVS lineup.

Suzuki Access 125 suffered a sales de-growth of 36.85 percent in the past month. Sales which had stood at 40,154 units in December 2020 dipped to 25,358 units last month. Last month, the company introduced new colours for its range of 125cc scooters, Suzuki Access 125 and Suzuki Burgman Street. Suzuki also launched new Avenis 125 scooter to rival NTORQ.

TVS Ntorq, Hero Pleasure

At No. 4 was the TVS Ntorq with sales at 16,859 units, down 34.38 percent over 25,692 units sold in December 2020. Hero Pleasure also noted a YoY de-growth of 51.78 percent with 9,205 units sold in December 2021, down from 19,090 units sold in the same month of the previous year.

Though the Pleasure scooter has been on sale for many years, the company has kept its demand fresh with regular updates in terms of colour schemes and new features. Honda Dio at No.6 with 8,637 units sold, down 60.79 percent over 22,025 units sold in December 2020.

Yamaha Scooter Sales Dec 2021

Yamaha India’s best selling scooter was the Fascino. It managed to sell 8,455 units in Dec 2021, against 6,180 units sold in Dec 2020 – registering an increase of 37%. Ray ZR sales dipped 33.48 percent YoY to 8,781 units, down from 8,690 units sold in December 2020.

Top 10 Scooters Dec-21 Dec-20 Growth % YoY 1. Honda Activa 1,04,417 1,34,977 -22.64 2. TVS Jupiter 38,142 38,435 -0.76 3. Suzuki Access 25,358 40,154 -36.85 4. TVS Ntorq 16,859 25,692 -34.38 5. Hero Pleasure 9,205 19,090 -51.78 6. Honda Dio 8,637 22,025 -60.79 7. Yamaha Fascino 8,455 6,180 36.81 8. Yamaha RayZR 5,781 8,690 -33.48 9. Suzuki Burgman 5,766 2,666 116.28 10. Hero Maestro 5,425 3,911 38.71 Total 2,28,045 3,01,820 -24.44

Suzuki Burgman Street and Hero Maestro completed this list of top 10 best-selling scooters last month and both showed significant growth in demand. Burgman Street sales increased 116.28 percent to 5,766 units from 2,666 units sold in December 2020 while Maestro sales were up 38.71 percent to 5,425 units from 3,911 units on a YoY basis.