Top 10 Scooters Feb 2026 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, iQube, Chetak, Ntorq, Dio

In the earlier post, we took a look at the top 10 two wheelers in Feb 2026. In this post, we will see how the top 10 scooters performed. India’s scooter segment witnessed strong growth in February 2026, with total sales of the top 10 models reaching 6,51,243 units. This marks a healthy 42.22% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to 4,57,898 units sold in February 2025. Most models in the top 10 list registered double-digit growth, highlighting rising demand across both ICE and electric scooter segments.

Top 10 Scooters Feb 2026

Honda Activa retained its undisputed leadership position with sales of 2,54,449 units in February 2026, registering a strong 46.23% YoY growth. It continues to enjoy a massive lead over rivals and contributes a major chunk to overall scooter sales. TVS Jupiter held on to second place with 1,27,089 units, posting a 22.70% growth. Suzuki Access followed in third position with 70,137 units, up by 18.80% YoY, continuing its steady run in the segment.

Electric scooters are clearly gaining traction in India. TVS iQube recorded sales of 38,054 units, registering a strong 61.38% YoY growth. Bajaj Chetak also saw healthy demand with 28,004 units sold, up by 31.85%. This growth highlights rising consumer acceptance of EVs, backed by improving charging infrastructure and expanding product options.

TVS Ntorq posted 31,955 units with a 52.22% growth, while Honda Dio registered one of the strongest gains at 76.11% YoY with 28,227 units. Hero Destini emerged as a standout performer, nearly doubling its sales with 27,369 units and 89.47% growth. Yamaha RayZR also showed strong momentum with 22,593 units, up 61.26%.

Suzuki Burgman recorded the highest growth among the top 10 scooters, surging by 112.84% YoY. Sales stood at 23,366 units in February 2026, more than doubling compared to 10,978 units last year. This reflects growing preference for maxi-style scooters among Indian buyers.

OEM Wise Performance Of Top 10

OEM-wise breakup of top 10 scooter sales for February 2026 shows a clear dominance by Honda, which leads comfortably with a 43%+ share, driven by Activa and Dio. TVS holds a strong second position with over 30% share, supported by a well-balanced portfolio of ICE scooters like Jupiter and Ntorq along with the fast-growing iQube EV. Suzuki ranks third with a healthy 14% share, aided by consistent demand for Access and the rapidly growing Burgman.

Hero and Yamaha have posted impressive growth rates, especially Destini and RayZR, indicating rising traction despite lower volumes. Bajaj’s Chetak also continues to grow steadily in the EV space. Overall, the data highlights not just volume growth but also a clear shift towards diversification, with EVs playing an increasingly important role in the scooter segment.