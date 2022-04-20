Top 10 Scooters FY 2022 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, NTORQ, Dio

Scooter sales dipped 10.47 percent in FY 2022 with all except for the Access and Burgman posting YoY de-growth

There has been an unhealthy decline in scooter sales in FY 2022 with the ongoing pandemic, closure of academic institutions, a work from home culture, rising fuel prices, etc, all taking its toll on sales in this segment. The scooter segment is also showing a clear migration to electric scooters and that segment has seen tremendous growth over the past several months.

Total scooter sales in FY 2022 stood at 36,95,292 units, down 10.47 percent over 41,27,241 units sold in FY 2021. Every model on the top 10 scooter list posted de-growth except for the Suzuki Access and Burgman.

Top 10 Scooters FY 2022 – Honda Activa at No. 1

Honda Activa remained the best-selling scooter in FY 2022, and dominated the sales list by a huge margin. Sales of the Activa scooter stood at 17,08,305 units in FY 2022, down 11.93 percent over 19,39,640 units sold in FY 2021 relating to a 2,31,335 unit volume de-growth. Honda Activa commands a 46.23 percent share and no other scooter managed sales above the 10 lakh unit mark.

At No. 2 was TVS Jupiter with sales of 5,04,567 units in FY 2021. This was a dip of 6.64 percent over 5,40,466 units sold in FY 2021 relating to a 35,899 unit volume de-growth. The TVS Jupiter commands a 13.65 percent market share. More recently, TVS Motor Company has expanded the Jupiter range to include a new top of the range ZX variant that comes in with new features and colour options. TVS Jupiter ZX SmartXonnect is available at Rs 80,973 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Suzuki Access scooter saw increased demand to the extent of 10.30 percent in FY 2022 to 4,60,596 units, up from 4,17,601 units sold in FY 2021. Suzuki Access 125 with a market share of 12.46 percent, is noted for its outstanding performance with good power to weight ratio and fuel efficiency at around 48 km/l. Ntorq scooter from TVS saw its YoY sales dip 0.88 percent in FY 2022. Sales which had stood at 2,51,491 units in FY 2021 dipped to 2,49,277 units in FY 2022.

Honda Dio, Hero Pleasure, Yamaha RayZR

Honda Dio at No. 5 posted a YoY de-growth of 29.19 percent to 2,22,632 units in FY 2022, down from 3,14,417 units sold in FY 2021. This was a volume dip of 91,785 units with share percentage at 6.02. Even as the Dio scooter is not doing too well in domestic markets, it was the most exported scooter of Honda India.

Sales of Hero Pleasure scooter fell 11.61 percent in FY 2022 to 1,79,961 units from 2,03,594 units sold in FY 2021. Hero MotoCorp has recently hiked prices of its scooter lineup by Rs 2,000 depending on variant. The company currently offers four scooters among which are the Pleasure Plus, Maestro Edge 110, Maestro Edge 125 and Destini 125.

Top 10 Scooters FY 2022 FY 2021 Growth % YoY 1. Honda Activa 17,08,305 19,39,640 -11.93 2. TVS Jupiter 5,04,567 5,40,466 -6.64 3. Suzuki Access 4,60,596 4,17,601 10.30 4. TVS Ntorq 2,49,277 2,51,491 -0.88 5. Honda Dio 2,22,632 3,14,417 -29.19 6. Hero Pleasure 1,79,961 2,03,594 -11.61 7. Yamaha RayZR 1,03,491 1,30,648 -20.79 8. Suzuki Burgman 99,946 76,556 30.55 9. Yamaha Fascino 97,166 1,08,496 -10.44 10. Hero Destini 125 69,351 1,44,332 -51.95 Total 36,95,292 41,27,241 -10.47

Yamaha Ray ZR also saw sales dip in FY 2022 to 1,03,491 units from 1,30,648 units sold in FY 2021 resulting in a 20.79 percent de-growth. Sales of Suzuki Burgman increased 30.55 percent to 99,946 units, up from 76,556 units sold in FY 2021. Fascino (97,166 units) and Destini 125 (69,351 units) scooters however, noted YoY de-growth in FY 2022 sales by 10.44 percent and 51.95 percent respectively.