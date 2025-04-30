Top 10 Scooters FY25 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, Chetak

India has been one of the major scooter markets in the world. This segment is dominated by Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) with 28,41,740 units within this list. This was followed by TVS with 17,14,304 units, Suzuki with 9,56,477 units, Bajaj with 2,60,033 units, Yamaha with 1,79,139 units and Hero with 1,46,633 units within this list during FY25.

The total of the sales of top 10 best-selling scooters in FY25 amounts to 60,98,326 units. These 10 best-selling scooters in India are doing very well, registering 19.19% YoY growth when compared to the 51,16,371 units sold in FY24. This resulted in a volume growth of 9,81,955 units YoY. All 10 of these scooters registered YoY growth in FY24 when compared to FY24.

Top 10 Scooters FY25

At the top of this list is Honda Activa which clocked 25,20,520 units in FY25 as opposed to the 22,54,537 units sold in FY24. This resulted in an 11.80% YoY growth yielding a volume growth of 2,65,983 units. It has to be noted that Honda’s Activa range alone accounts for 41.33% of the total sales within the Top 10 Scooters FY25 sales charts.

In 2nd place, we have TVS Jupiter range of scooters that held 18.16% of the total sales within this list. Jupiter has been climbing the ladder of success and registered 31.06% YoY growth when compared to the 8,44,863 units sold last year. This resulted in a 2,62,422 units volume growth YoY.

Suzuki Access took 3rd place as it sold 7,27,458 units in FY25. The recently updated 2025 Access is a solid performer too. When compared to the 6,34,563 units sold last year, there was a 14.64% YoY growth with a volume growth of 92,895 units. Access accounted for 11.93% of the total sales within this list. Ola’s retail sales stood at 3,44,009 units with a 4.26% YoY growth.

5th and 6th place were occupied by TVS Ntorq 125 and Honda Dio with similar sales numbers. Ntorq sold 3,34,414 units with 0.77% YoY growth as opposed to the 3,31,865 units sold in FY24 with 2,549 units gained in volume. On the other hand, Honda Dio sold 3,21,220 units with 16.33% YoY growth as opposed to 2,76,130 units from last year with a volume growth of 45,090 units.

19.19% overall YoY growth for Top 10 sellers

Electric scooters TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak secured 7th and 8th places on this list with 2,72,605 units and 2,60,033 units respectively. iQube’s YoY growth was 43.55%, but Chetak impresses with 124.89% YoY growth, which is the highest in this list. Bajaj just launched the most affordable 35 Series variant, the Chetak 3503, which is likely to boost sales further.

In 9th place, we have Suzuki Burgman with 2,29,019 units which registered a 27.10% YoY growth in FY25. This was followed by Yamaha RayZR with 1,79,139 units and a sizeable 21.79% YoY growth and Hero Pleasure with 1,46,633 units with a marginal 3.55% YoY growth as opposed to numbers from FY24.