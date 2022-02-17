Top 10 Scooters Jan 2022 – Activa, Jupiter, Ntorq, Avenis, RayZR

Top 10 scooter cumulative sales falls by over 20 percent in January 2022

There’s a steady demand for scooters in India but even that isn’t proving to be enough in recent months. For the top 10 scooters list, the bulk of decline is attributed to Honda Activa in January 2022.

Top 10 Scooters Jan 2022 – Activa, Jupiter Lead

Honda Activa sales in January 2022 fell to 1,43,234 units. Sales fell from 2,11,660 units. Volume loss stood at 68,426 units at 32.33 percent sales decline. Despite a decline of almost a third, Activa made up 44.61 percent of market share in the top 10 scooters list.

TVS Jupiter sales fell to 43,476 units, down from 51,952 units. Sales loss stood at 8,476 units at 16.32 percent decline. Suzuki Access sales decline is reported at 7.32 percent. Sales fell to 42,148 units, down from 45,475 units. Volume loss stood at just over 3.3k units.

Scooter sales decline

While Honda Activa sales decline rate was painfully high, Dio sales decline was much more contained at 3.72 percent. Sales fell to 27,837 units from just below 29k units. Volume loss stood at almost 1.1k units. TVS’ NTorq is the manufacturer’s other scooter on the list. Sales fell to 21,120 units, down from 27,766 units. Volume loss stood at 6,646 units at 23.94 percent decline.

While Hero MotoCorp needs no intro when it comes to motorcycles, its reputation in the scooter front is far from enviable. The manufacturer made it to sixth spot on the list with its Pleasure scooter. Sales fell to 13,195 units, down from 18,603 units. Volume loss stood at 5,408 units, at 29.07 decline.

Suzuki Burgman sales is the only one in the green in the top 10 scooter list. Sales are reported at 9.5k units, up from 8,743 units. Volume gain stood at 761 units at 8.7 percent growth. Yamaha RayZR sales are reported at 7,030 units, down from 10.5k units. Sales decline is reported at a third. Volume loss stood at 3,474 units.

Suzuki Avenis Enters Top 10

Suzuki Avenis, the manufacturer’s newest launch is already inching up the ladder. Sales are reported at 6,314 units. Yamaha Fascino sales fell to 6,221 units, down from 8,416 units. Volume loss stood at about 2.2k units. Sales decline stood at 26.08 percent. In all, total sales for the top 10 scooters added up at 3,21,079 units. Down from 4,12,033 units. Volume loss stood at 90,954 units. Volume decline stood at 22.07 percent.

Top 10 Scooters Jan-22 Jan-21 % 1. Honda Activa 1,43,234 2,11,660 -32.33 2. TVS Jupiter 43,476 51,952 -16.32 3. Suzuki Access 42,148 45,475 -7.32 4. Honda Dio 27,837 28,914 -3.72 5. TVS Ntorq 21,120 27,766 -23.94 6. Hero Pleasure 13,195 18,603 -29.07 7. Suzuki Burgman 9,504 8,743 8.70 8. Yamaha RayZR 7,030 10,504 -33.07 9. Suzuki Avenis 6,314 0 – 10. Yamaha Fascino 6,221 8,416 -26.08 Total 3,21,079 4,12,033 -22.07

While Suzuki’s January sales are down, it’s evident the company is keen in inching its way through the scooter market. For now, there are more Suzuki scooters in the top 10 list than ever before. Since not all Indian two-wheeler manufacturers participate in the traditional scooter space here, the space, though small, can be quite competitive.