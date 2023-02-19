Top 10 Scooters Jan 2023 – Activa, Jupiter, Ola, Ather, iQube

Honda Activa was the most sold scooter in India in January 2023 finishing ahead of TVS Jupiter and Suzuki Access by a huge margin

When we look at the top 10 scooter sales in India in January 2023 and compare them with sales in Jan 2022 we see a significant 15.47 percent growth. Total sales stood at 3,41,791 units in Jan 2023 up from 2,95,994 units sold in Jan 2022. This was a volume growth of 45,797 units. When compared on a MoM basis, scooter sales increased significantly over 2,74,335 units sold in Dec 2022.

In January 2023 as well, Honda Activa continued its reign in the scooter kingdom despite reporting a YoY de-growth. Total sales of the Activa scooter stood at 1,30,001 units last month, a 9.24 percent YoY dip from 1,43,234 units sold in Jan 2022. This was a 13,233 unit volume de-growth with the Activa commanding a 38.04 percent share. Apart from the Honda Activa, no other scooter on this list was able to cross the 1 lakh unit sales mark.

Top 10 Scooter Sales Jan 2023

At no. 2 was TVS Jupiter with sales growth of 25.32 percent YoY. Sales increased to 54,484 units in the past month, up from 43,476 units sold in Jan 2022. This was an 11,008 unit volume growth with the Jupiter commanding a 15.94 percent share on this list. MoM sales of the Jupiter also increased to 39,849 units sold in Dec 2022.

Suzuki Access was up next with sales of 45,497 units in Jan 2023. This was a 7.95 percent YoY growth from 42,148 units sold in Jan 2022 with a volume growth of 3,349 units. TVS Ntorq sales increased 15.35 percent YoY to 24,362 units, up from 21,120 units sold in Jan 2022. It was also a significant MoM increase in sales over 16,191 units sold in Dec 2022.

Honda has noted a YoY and MoM degrowth in sales of the Dio scooter. Sales slipped to 18,752 units in the past month, down 32.64 percent from 27,837 units sold in Jan 2022. In Dec 2022, the company had sold 20,615 units. Share percentage also fell from 7.51 percent held in Dec 2022 to 5.49 percent in Jan 2023.

Electric Scooters – Ola S1, Ather 450X

Ola Electric saw its retail sales zoom 1549.64 percent YoY. Sales which had stood at 1,106 units in Jan 2022 increased to 18,245 units in the past month. The Ola S1 topped electric scooter sales charts all through the past calendar year with an average monthly sales of 8,914 units.

Ather 450X sales improved 394.88 percent YoY to 14,802 units in Jan 2023, up from 2,991 units sold in Jan 2022. This was an 11,811 unit volume growth. Ather achieved a major milestone in Jan 2023 having surpassed a 1 lakh unit production. TVS iQube sales also went up 695.88 percent YoY to 12,169 units from 1,529 units sold in Jan 2022 which related to a 10,640 unit volume growth. It was also a MoM growth from 11,071 units sold in Dec 2022.

Top 10 Scooters Sales Jan-23 Jan-22 1. Honda Activa (-9%) 1,30,001 1,43,234 2. TVS Jupiter (+25%) 54,484 43,476 3. Suzuki Access (+8%) 45,497 42,148 4. TVS Ntorq (+15%) 24,362 21,120 5. Honda Dio (-33%) 18,752 27,837 6. Ola (Retail) (+1550%) 18,245 1,106 7. Ather 450X (+395%) 14,802 2,991 8. Suzuki Burgman (+32%) 12,504 9,504 9. TVS iQube (+696%) 12,169 1,529 10. Hero Destini (+296%) 10,975 3,049 Total (+15%) 3,41,791 2,95,994

Lower down the order at No. 8 was the Suzuki Burgman Street. Sales increased 31.57 percent YoY to 12,504 units, from 9,504 units sold in Jan 2022. The top 10 scooter list also included the Destini, sales of which improved 259.95 percent YoY to 10,975 units, up from 3,049 units sold in Jan 2022 relating to a 7,926 unit volume growth. MoM sales were higher from 9,123 units sold in Dec 2022.