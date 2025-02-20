Top 10 Scooters Jan 2025 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, iQube, Ola, Chetak

Being among the top 10 scooters in India is a big thing, considering India is the world’s largest motorcycle and scooter market. The top position in January 2025 was held by Honda Activa, like clockwork. Together, these top 10 scooters accounted for 4,89,038 units with 9.69% YoY growth and 29.3% MoM growth over 4,45,848 units and 3,78,211 units respectively. Volume growth stood at 43,190 units YoY and 1,10,827 units MoM.

Top 10 Scooters Jan 2025

The country’s highest-selling scooter position is firmly held by Honda Activa for a very long time. January 2025 was no different. With 1,66,739 units, Activa registered a 4.04% YoY decline over 1,73,760 units sold last year and 37.82% MoM growth over 1,20,981 units sold a month before. Activa alone accounted for 34.10% of the sales on this list, up from 31.99% in December 2024.

In 2nd position, we have TVS Jupiter which accounted for 22.05% of the sales on this list. TVS sold 1,07,847 Jupiters last month, which led to a 45.30% YoY growth when compared to 74,225 units from last year and 21.63% MoM growth as opposed to 88,668 units from a month before. This resulted in volume growth of 33,622 units YoY and 19,179 units MoM.

Suzuki took both 3rd and 4th positions on this list with Access 125 and Burgman Street 125 with 54,587 and 25,607 units sold last month. Access registered a 1.44% YoY decline, losing 799 units in volume and 4.61% MoM growth, gaining 2,407 units in volume. In contrast, Burgman saw 61.36% YoY and 25.29% MoM growth with volume gain of 9,738 units YoY and 5,169 units MoM.

Ola sales fell by 24.94% YoY

In 5th place, we have India’s best-selling electric scooter in January 2025, which is TVS iQube. With 24,991 units sold, iQube accounted for 5.11% of total sales of this list with 59.67% YoY and 24.94% MoM growth. Volume gain stood at 9,339 units YoY and 4,988 units MoM. Honda Dio took 6th position on this list with 0.92% YoY growth and a massive 75.63% MoM growth.

The highest MoM sales growth on this list was recorded by Ola S1 at 76.72%, which just entered its Gen 3 Phase. Selling 24,336 units last month, Ola S1 range of scooters registered a 24.94% YoY decline, when compared to 32,424 units sold last year and 13,771 units sold a month before.

TVS’ third scooter on this list was Ntorq 125, which took 8th place on this list with 23,795 units sold. Ntorq witnessed a 12.61% YoY drop in sales, while MoM sales went up by 58.83%. Bajaj’s Chetak sold 21,045 units in 9th place with 48.79% YoY and 0.12% MoM growth. Lastly, we have Yamaha RayZR with 15,209 units sold and registered 26.25% YoY and 26.72% MoM growth.