Top 10 Scooters Jan 2026 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, iQube, Ntorq, Chetak, Destini, Rizta

We have seen the performance of Top 10 Two Wheelers and Top 10 Motorcycles. Now, let us take a look at the Top 10 Scooters in Jan 2026. Scooter sales in January 2026 recorded strong momentum, with the top 10 models together posting 6,69,955 units, registering a robust 40.88% year-on-year growth over 4,75,565 units sold in January 2025. Demand remained healthy across petrol and electric models, with multiple scooters posting double-digit gains.

Top 10 Scooters Jan 2026

Honda Activa continued its undisputed dominance in the segment, clocking 2,71,924 units in January 2026. This marks a sharp 63.08% growth compared to 1,66,739 units sold in January 2025. Activa alone accounted for over 40% of the total sales among the top 10 scooters, underlining its stronghold in the market. TVS Jupiter secured the second position with 1,29,744 units, up 20.30% from 1,07,847 units a year ago. Suzuki Access followed in third place with 69,042 units, reflecting a 26.48% YoY growth.

Electric scooters continued to strengthen their presence in the rankings. TVS iQube registered 37,560 units, up 50.29% YoY, while Bajaj Chetak posted 28,216 units, marking a 34.07% increase. Ather Rizta emerged as one of the fastest-growing models, recording 20,155 units with a 68.27% YoY growth.

TVS Ntorq also delivered impressive numbers at 36,596 units, up 53.80% from last year. Hero Destini 125 was among the biggest gainers, nearly doubling its sales with 27,782 units, reflecting a 97.12% growth. Honda Dio maintained steady performance with 25,462 units, posting a modest 2.33% growth. In contrast, Suzuki Burgman was the only scooter in the top 10 to record a decline, slipping 8.33% YoY to 23,474 units.

OEM Wise Performance

OEM-wise performance in January 2026 highlights Honda’s continued dominance in the scooter segment. With Activa and Dio combined, Honda registered 2,97,386 units, posting a strong 55.20% YoY growth. The bulk of this expansion came from Activa alone, which continues to anchor the segment with massive volumes. This performance further consolidates Honda’s leadership position in urban and semi-urban markets.

TVS Motor followed with 2,03,900 units from Jupiter, iQube and Ntorq, reflecting a healthy 30.18% YoY increase. Growth was driven by both its petrol portfolio and the steadily expanding iQube electric lineup. Suzuki recorded moderate growth of 15.37%, as Access remained its volume driver despite Burgman seeing a decline.

Among pure EV-focused players in the list, Ather posted strong 68.27% growth with Rizta, while Bajaj Chetak rose 34.07% YoY. Hero MotoCorp’s Destini 125 emerged as one of the fastest-growing models, nearly doubling volumes with a 97.12% increase, indicating renewed traction in the 125cc scooter space. Overall, growth across OEMs suggests balanced demand between traditional petrol scooters and electric offerings.