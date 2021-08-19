Top 10 Scooters July 2021 – Activa, Access, Jupiter, Ntorq, RayZR

The Honda Activa continued its rule in the segment with sales at 1.62 lakh units and a 47.21 percent share

In June 2021, it was the scooter segment that reported a de-growth while motorcycle sales soared. Fast forward to July 2021 and roles get reversed. In the past month, scooter sales have reported a 13.84 percent growth over sales in July 2020 while motorcycle sales dipped 5.33 percent YoY.

Top 10 Scooters July 2021

Total sales of top 10 scooters stood at 3,45,202 units, up from 3,03,255 units sold in July 2020. Once again, it was the Honda Activa that led sales charts with 1,62,956 units sold in the past month, up 37.10 percent over 1,18,859 units sold in July 2020.

Activa sales alone were nearly equal to the total sales of the other 9 best selling scooters on the list. At No. 2 was Suzuki Access with a growth of 102.78 percent YoY. Sales in July 2020 which had stood at 23,171 units increased to 46,985 units in the past month.

Next up was TVS Jupiter scooter with de-growth of 22.01 percent to 38,209 units in July 2021 over 48,995 units sold in July 2020. This was closely followed by TVS Ntorq with a 46.20 percent YoY growth at 23,983 units in the past month, up from 16,404 units sold in July 2020. TVS Ntorq has also been noting increased demand in Nepal markets and has achieved 50,000 unit sales milestone in Nepal within 3 years of launch in the country.

Dio, Pleasure, Burgman

The list of top 10 Scooter sales continued with the Honda Dio at No. 5. Sales dipped 44.66 percent YoY to 20,604 units in July 2021, down from 37,233 units sold in July 2020. Last month, Honda increased prices of the Dio scooter along with that of Activa 6G, Activa 125, Shine and SP 125 by Rs 1,237. The company did not state reasons for this price hike, but rising input costs would be the only reason as is being expressed by every other two wheeler maker in the country.

This was followed by the Hero Pleasure at No. 6. Pleasure scooter sales stood at 17,713 units in July 2021, up 8.74 percent over 16,290 units sold in July 2020. The Burgman Street has seen higher demand in July 2021 with 10,104 units sold, up 84.62 percent over 5,473 units sold in July 2020.

Lower down the order at Nos. 8, 9 and 10, were Yamaha Fascino (9,525 units), Hero Destini (8,070 units) and Yamaha RayZR (7,053 units) each of which posted de-growth down 17.77 percent, 38.79 percent and 41.38 percent respectively.

No Top 10 Scooters Jul-21 Jul-20 % 1 Honda Activa 1,62,956 1,18,859 37.10 2 Suzuki Access 46,985 23,171 102.78 3 TVS Jupiter 38,209 48,995 -22.01 4 TVS Ntorq 23,983 16,404 46.20 5 Honda Dio 20,604 37,233 -44.66 6 Hero Pleasure 17,713 16,290 8.74 7 Suzuki Burgman 10,104 5,473 84.62 8 Yamaha Fascino 9,525 11,584 -17.77 9 Hero Destini 8,070 13,184 -38.79 10 Yamaha RayZR 7,053 12,032 -41.38 – Total 3,45,202 3,03,225 13.84

The scooter segment is likely to face some competition with a range of new electric scooters being launched in quick succession. FAME II subsides and benefits offered by various State Governments will ensure more affordable pricing than their petrol powered counterparts. The Ola S1 and S1 Pro have just made their presence felt along with Simple One electric scooter. The current range Ather 450X has also been making headlines along with the Bajaj Chetak electric and TVS iQube.