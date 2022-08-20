Top 10 Scooters July 2022 – Activa, Ntorq, Dio, Praise Pro Electric

Scooter sales increased 27.53 percent YoY with the Honda Activa leading the segment by a significant margin

In the earlier post, we discussed top 10 two wheelers for July 2022. In this post, we will take a look at the top 10 scooters sold last month. Total top 10 scooter sales in July 2022 stood at 4,29,433 units, up 27.53 percent over 3,36,728 units sold in July 2021. This was a 92,705 unit volume growth. The Honda Activa scooter has once again led scooter sales in India in July 2022. It has scaled above every other model by a massive margin commanding a 49.79 percent share.

Honda Activa sales stood at 2,31,807 units in July 2022, up 31.21 percent as against 1,62,956 units sold in July 2021. This was a 50,851 unit volume growth with the Activa commanding a 49.79 percent share. The other scooters on this list added combined sales of 2,15,626 units, which is just 1,819 units more than sales of Honda Activa. None of the other models on this list were able to cross the 65,000 unit mark.

Top 10 Scooters July 2022 – 9 Petrol, 1 Electric

Next in line was the Jupiter scooter with 62,094 units sold in the past month, up 62.51 percent over 38,209 units sold in July 2021. Volume growth was at 23,885 units with Jupiter holding a 14.46 percent share on this list.

Suzuki Access at No. 3 posted a YoY de-growth of 11.80 percent to 41,440 units in July 2022, down from 46,985 units sold in July 2021. Suzuki Access 125 is priced between Rs 78,300 and Rs 86,200, while the Avenis, another scooter in the company lineup, but not making its appearance on this list, is available between Rs 87,500 and Rs 89,300.

Honda Dio sales increased 75.83 percent YoY to 36,229 units, up from 20,604 units sold in July 2021. This was a 15,625 unit volume growth with an 8.44 percent share. Earlier this month, Honda also launched the Dio Sports Limited Edition priced at Rs 68,317 for Standard trim and at Rs. 73,317 for top-spec Deluxe variant (prices ex-showroom).

Sales of TVS Ntorq remained more or less flat on a YoY basis with a marginal 1.60 percent increase to 24,367 units in July 2022 up from 23,983 units sold in July 2021. Hero Pleasure has seen a YoY de-growth of 26.65 percent to 12,993 units in July 2022, down from 17,713 units sold in July 2021.

Okinawa Praise Pro Electric Scooter In Top 10

As there is increased demand for electric scooters in recent months, Okinawa Praise Pro saw a 362.51 percent YoY growth to 10,041 units in July 2022, up from 2,171 units sold in July 2021. This was a 7,870 unit volume growth. Okinawa Praise Pro competes with the Ola S1, Ather 450X and Simple One, each of which found no mention on this list.

Top 10 Scooters Jul-22 Jul-21 Growth % YoY 1. Honda Activa 2,13,807 1,62,956 31.21 2. TVS Jupiter 62,094 38,209 62.51 3. Suzuki Access 41,440 46,985 -11.80 4. Honda Dio 36,229 20,604 75.83 5. TVS NTorq 24,367 23,983 1.60 6. Suzuki Pleasure 12,993 17,713 -26.65 7. Okinawa Praise Pro Electric 10,041 2171 362.51 8. Suzuki Burgman 9,642 10,104 -4.57 9. TVS Scooty Pep+ 9,447 4,478 110.96 10. Yamaha Fascino 9,373 9,525 -1.60 Total 4,29,433 3,36,728 27.53

Suzuki Burgman sales dipped 4.57 percent YoY to 9,642 units in July 2022, down from 10,104 units sold in July 2021. TVS Scooty Pep+ sales saw the most YoY growth by 110.96 percent to 9,447 units in July 2022 up from 4,478 units sold in July 2021. This was a 4,969 unit volume growth with a 2.20 percent share. Lower sales by 1.60 percent YoY were recorded for the Fascino scooter down to 9,373 units in July 2022 from 9,525 units sold in July 2021.

There are new scooters that have been recently added which could find their way onto this list in the months ahead. Benling Believe Electric Scooter has been launched in India at Rs. 97,520. There is also the Ola S1 Electric Scooter that has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 1 lakh while Honda gears up for launch of their first electric scooter.