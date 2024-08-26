Top 10 Scooters July 2024 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, Ola, Chetak, iQube, RayZR

Top 10 Scooters in India Show 37.08% Growth in July 2024, Honda Activa Dominates the Market – 3 electric scooters in Top 10

In the earlier post, we discussed top 10 two wheelers July 2024 and top 10 motorcycles July 2024. In this post, let us take a look at the top 10 scooters last month. The Indian scooter market saw impressive growth in July 2024, with the top 10 best-selling scooters collectively recording a 37.08% year-on-year (YoY) increase in sales. Total sales for these models reached 5,19,113 units, up from 3,78,696 units in July 2023, marking an increase of 1,40,417 units. While some models continued their strong performance, others saw remarkable growth, reflecting shifting dynamics in the market.

Top 10 Scooters July 2024 – Honda Activa Leads

Honda Activa continued its reign as the top-selling scooter in India, with 1,95,604 units sold in July 2024. This represents a significant 44.54% YoY growth, with an increase of 60,277 units compared to the 1,35,327 units sold in July 2023. Activa’s dominance is evident, as it holds a commanding 37.68% share of the total sales in the top 10 scooters.

TVS Jupiter maintained its strong position in the market, selling 74,663 units in July 2024, up by 12.38% from the 66,439 units sold in July 2023. This increase of 8,224 units secured Jupiter a 14.38% share of the market, reinforcing its popularity among Indian consumers. Suzuki Access also posted impressive gains, with a 37.87% YoY increase in sales. Access sold 71,247 units in July 2024, up by 19,569 units from the 51,678 units sold in July 2023. This strong performance gave Access a 13.72% share of the market, making it one of the top contenders in the segment.

Ola S1 recorded the highest growth among the top 10 scooters, with sales surging by 114.49% YoY. S1 sold 41,624 units in July 2024, an increase of 22,218 units from the 19,406 units sold in July 2023. This explosive growth highlights the increasing popularity of electric scooters in India, with S1 capturing 8.02% of the market.

Bajaj Chetak, another electric scooter, also saw remarkable growth, with sales increasing by a staggering 344.21% YoY. Chetak sold 20,114 units in July 2024, up by 15,586 units from 4,528 units in July 2023. This massive increase positioned Chetak with a 3.87% market share, indicating a strong shift towards electric mobility.

Honda Dio and TVS Ntorq Continue Steady Performance

Honda Dio recorded a 16.04% YoY increase in sales, with 33,472 units sold in July 2024, up by 4,627 units from 28,845 units in July 2023. Dio’s market share stood at 6.45%, showcasing its continued appeal among young riders. TVS Ntorq also posted steady growth, with a 3.83% increase in sales. Ntorq sold 26,829 units in July 2024, up by 990 units from 25,839 units in July 2023. Ntorq’s market share was 5.17%, maintaining its position as a popular choice in the performance scooter segment.

TVS iQube, another electric offering, saw a strong 58.30% YoY growth, selling 21,064 units in July 2024, up by 7,758 units from the 13,306 units sold in July 2023. iQube’s market share reached 4.06%, further highlighting the growing demand for electric scooters.

No Top 10 Scooters Jul-24 Jul-23 Diff Growth % YoY % Share Jul 24 1 Honda Activa 1,95,604 1,35,327 60,277 44.54 37.68 2 TVS Jupiter 74,663 66,439 8,224 12.38 14.38 3 Suzuki Access 71,247 51,678 19,569 37.87 13.72 4 Ola S1 41,624 19,406 22,218 114.49 8.02 5 Honda Dio 33,472 28,845 4,627 16.04 6.45 6 TVS Ntorq 26,829 25,839 990 3.83 5.17 7 TVS iQube 21,064 13,306 7,758 58.30 4.06 8 Bajaj Chetak 20,114 4,528 15,586 344.21 3.87 9 Suzuki Burgman 19,806 17,500 2,306 13.18 3.82 10 Yamaha RayZR 14,690 15,828 -1,138 -7.19 2.83 – Total 5,19,113 3,78,696 1,40,417 37.08 100.00

Suzuki Burgman also recorded positive growth, with sales increasing by 13.18% YoY. Burgman sold 19,806 units in July 2024, up by 2,306 units from 17,500 units in July 2023. This growth brought Burgman’s market share to 3.82%, underscoring its appeal in the premium scooter segment. Yamaha RayZR was the only model among the top 10 scooters to experience a decline in sales, dropping by 7.19% YoY. RayZR sold 14,690 units in July 2024, down by 1,138 units from the 15,828 units sold in July 2023. Despite the decline, RayZR held a 2.83% share of the market.