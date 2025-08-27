Top 10 Scooters July 2025 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, Dio, Ntorq, Burgman, Destini, RayZR

Scooter sales accelerate in July 2025 with 15.95% YoY growth – Honda Activa holds 40.55% market share

After reviewing top 10 two-wheeler sales, focus now shifts to scooters which saw strong traction in July 2025. The segment registered a sharp 15.95% year-on-year (YoY) growth, with total sales of 5,85,418 units compared to 5,04,886 units in July 2024 – an 80,532 unit volume increase. Month-on-month (MoM) sales also improved significantly, up from 4,72,205 units sold in June 2025.

Top 10 Scooter Sales July 2025

Honda Activa, TVS Jupiter, and Suzuki Access continued to dominate the top three spots, reaffirming their popularity among Indian buyers. Known for reliability, fuel efficiency, and value-rich features, these models remain the go-to choices in the scooter space.

Honda Activa once again topped the list with 2,37,413 units sold, recording a 21.37% YoY growth over 1,95,604 units sold in July 2024. This translated to a volume increase of 41,809 units and gave Activa a commanding 40.55% share of the scooter segment. TVS Jupiter claimed second place with a remarkable 67.25% YoY growth. Sales surged from 74,663 units in July 2024 to 1,24,876 units last month, reflecting an impressive volume gain of 50,213 units.

In contrast, Suzuki Access sales slipped by 4.32% to 68,172 units, down from 71,247 units a year earlier. Honda Dio also saw demand weaken with sales falling 16.49% YoY to 27,951 units, while TVS Ntorq reported a marginal 2.13% decline to 26,258 units compared to 26,829 units sold in July 2024. TVS is getting ready to launch new Ntorq 150 in a few days. At No. 6, Suzuki Burgman showed healthy momentum with sales up 19.76% to 23,720 units versus 19,806 units a year earlier.

Electric Scooter Sales July 2025

TVS iQube strengthened its presence in the EV space, posting a 9.33% YoY growth to 23,029 units. However, Bajaj Chetak, which had featured in June 2025’s top 10, dropped out of the rankings this month. TVS is also preparing to launch the new Orbiter later this month – positioned as a more affordable EV alternative below the iQube.

Hero Destini 125 emerged as the standout performer with the highest percentage growth. Sales soared by 245.52% YoY to 19,726 units, up from just 5,709 units in July 2024. Ola S1, however, witnessed a sharp downturn with sales down 57.29% to 17,825 units from 41,802 units last year, when it had topped the EV scooter charts. Completing the list was Yamaha RayZR at No. 10 with 16,421 units sold, marking an 11.78% YoY growth over 14,690 units in July 2024.