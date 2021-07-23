Top 10 Scooters June 2021 – Activa, Jupiter, Pleasure, Ntorq, Destini

Despite YoY de-growth, Honda Activa was the highest-selling scooter in India last month, with total sales figure of 94,274 units

The scooter segment, unlike that of motorcycles, noted de-growth in June 2021. Taking into account top 10 scooters sold in India in June 2021, it may be seen that sales dipped 6.59 percent YoY to 2,30,1134 units, down from 2,46,347 units sold in same month of the previous year. Rising fuel prices could be what has caused this dip in sales coupled with the ongoing pandemic and constraints across the economy.

Once again it was Honda Activa that led the scooter list in terms of sales. Sales dipped 22.52 percent to 94,274 units in June 2021 from 1,21,668 units sold in June 2020. However, despite de-growth, Activa claims a No. 1 spot with 40.97 percent share.

TVS Jupiter was at No. 2 with a 15.82 percent de-growth and 13.84 percent share. Sales in the past month stood at 31,848 units, down from 37,831 units sold in June 2020. TVS Jupiter was followed by Suzuki Access and Honda Dio, both of which noted increased sales YoY.

Access scooter sales surged 102.05 percent to 31,399 units in June 2021, up from 15,540 units sold in June 2020. Dio sales also increased by 47.35 percent to 18,983 units in the past month up from 12,883 units sold in June 2020. Following a price hike of Activa 6G, Activa 125, Shine and SP 125, Honda has also hiked prices of Dio scooter in India by Rs 1,237.

Pleasure, Ntorq, Burgman

Hero Pleasure, TVS Ntorq and Suzuki Burgman followed in quick succession with Pleasure and Burgman noting increased sales YoY while TVS Ntorq sales dipped 16.79 percent to 15,544 units, down from 18,680 units sold in June 2020. Burgman sales increased by 129.14 percent to 7,935 units in June 2021, up from 3,463 units sold in the same month of the previous year.

No Top 10 Scooters Jun-21 Jun-20 % 1 Honda Activa 94,274 1,21,668 -22.52 2 TVS Jupiter 31,848 37,831 -15.82 3 Suzuki Access 31,399 15,540 102.05 4 Honda Dio 18,983 12,883 47.35 5 Hero Pleasure 17,937 15,012 19.48 6 TVS Ntorq 15,544 18,680 -16.79 7 Suzuki Burgman 7,935 3,463 129.14 8 Hero Destini 5,491 12,475 -55.98 9 TVS Scooty Pep+ 3,368 8,291 -59.38 10 Honda Grazia 3,334 504 561.51 – Total 2,30,113 2,46,347 -6.59

Hero Destini and TVS Scooty Pep+ also suffered de-growth to the extent of 55.98 percent and 59.38 percent respectively while it was Honda Grazia that noted maximum demand in June 2021 with sales growing 561.51 percent YoY. Sales which had stood at 504 units in June 2020, increased substantially to 3,334 units in the past month.

Upcoming Electric Scooters

Each of these scooters on the list are set to face competition from a series of electric scooters being launched. The electric scooter segment with FAME II subsidy and special incentives being offered by various state governments is bound to give their petrol powered counterparts some competition.

Ola electric scooter has been received with much aplomb while Ola is also in the process of setting up 5,000 charging stations across India. Simple Energy is working on its electric scooter, Simple One, which is launching in August 2021. Honda is said to be working on the Benly-e for launch in India in 2021. The model is currently undergoing tests at Automotive Research Association of India. Yamaha has also announced an upcoming electric scooter.