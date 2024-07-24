Top 10 Scooters June 2024 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, Ola S1, Chetak, RayZR

Top 10 scooter sales surpassed the 5.16 lakh unit mark in June 2024 showing off a massive 53.54% YoY growth but 1.83% MoM decline

After taking a look at the top 10 two wheelers and top 10 motorcycles last month, let is discuss top 10 scooter sales in June 2024. Taking into account the 10 best-selling scooters last month, sales stood at 5,16,990 units, a huge improvement of 53.54% over 3,36,707 units sold in June 2023. This was a notable volume growth of 1,80,283 units with particular improvement for electric models. MoM sales on the other hand suffered a 1.83% decline in sales when compared to 5,07,708 units sold in May 2024.

Top 10 Scooter YoY Sales June 2024

Honda Activa once again topped sales charts with 2,33,376 units sold, a massive 78.38% YoY improvement over 1,30,830 units sold in June 2023. This was a volume growth of 1,02,546 units with the Activa commanding a 45.14% share on this list. TVS Jupiter sales also improved YoY by 12.21% to 72,100 units, up from 64,252 units sold in June 2023 thus relating to a 39,503 unit increase in volumes. Suzuki Access scooter at No. 3 has posted a 32.12% YoY growth in sales to 52,192 units in June 2024, up from 39,503 units sold in June 2023.

In the electric scooter segment, it is the Ola S1 that holds supreme position. Sales of the S1 surged 107.57% YoY to 36,723 units, up from 17,692 units sold in June 2023. However, these are retail sales figures. Honda Dio also saw a triple digit YoY growth in sales to 32,584 units, up 254.60% over 9,189 units sold in June 2023.

Sales declined marginally by 0.94% for the TVS Ntorq down to 27,812 units in June 2024, from 28,077 units sold in June 2023 relating to a 265 unit volume decline. Bajaj Chetak, also in the electric scooter segment, posted a 135.75% YoY improvement in sales to 16,691 units, in June 2024, up from 7,080 units sold in the same month last year. TVS iQube sales grew by 5.17% to 15,210 units while Yamaha RayZR (15,184 units) and Suzuki Burgman (15,118 units) showed off 12.97% and 24.11% YoY growth respectively.

No Top 10 Scooters Jun-24 Jun-23 Diff Growth % YoY % Share Jun 24 1 Honda Activa 2,33,376 1,30,830 1,02,546 78.38 45.14 2 TVS Jupiter 72,100 64,252 7,848 12.21 13.95 3 Suzuki Access 52,192 39,503 12,689 32.12 10.10 4 Ola S1 (Retail) 36,723 17,579 19,144 108.90 7.10 5 Honda Dio 32,584 9,189 23,395 254.60 6.30 6 TVS Ntorq 27,812 28,077 -265 -0.94 5.38 7 Bajaj Chetak 16,691 7,080 9,611 135.75 3.23 8 TVS iQube 15,210 14,462 748 5.17 2.94 9 Yamaha RayZR 15,184 13,441 1,743 12.97 2.94 10 Suzuki Burgman 15,118 12,181 2,937 24.11 2.92 – Total 5,16,990 3,36,594 1,80,396 53.59 100.00

Top 10 Scooter MoM Sales June 2024

Taking into account top 10 scooter sales in June 2024 and comparing the same to sales in May 2024, we notice a 1.83% decline in sales with a number of models on this list falling in the red. Honda Activa once again commanded the list with a 7.87% MoM growth relating to a 17,024 higher volume of sales. TVS Jupiter and Suzuki Access scooters saw a 4.93% and 19.47% MoM decline in sales respectively while Ola S1 scooter sales also fell by 1.35%.

Honda Dio sales improved remarkably by 12.20% MoM from 29,041 units sold in May 2024 to 32,584 units in the past month. TVS Ntorq however, suffered a 4.93% decline in sales from dropping from 29,253 units sold in May 2024 to 27,812 units in June 2024. It was immediately followed by the iQube with a 11.72% MoM decline in sales.

Yamaha RayZR came next in line with 13,794 units sold last month, a 10.08% MoM growth. Sales of Bajaj Chetak, when compared from May to June 2024, saw a hefty 27.98% growth from 13,042 units sold in May to 16,691 units in the past month. Suzuki Burgman may have been at the No. 10 spot on this list but has posted the highest MoM growth in sales, up by 35.94% with sales growing from 11,121 units sold in May to 15,118 unit sales in the past month.