Top 10 Scooters June 2025 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, Dio, Ntorq

Honda Activa once again led the pack in June 2025 while TVS Jupiter sales surged considerably

In June 2025, motorcycle sales saw a slight improvement; however, top 10 scooter sales experienced a significant decline of 8.69%. Honda Activa and its 125cc counterpart maintained a leading position with a market share of 38.81%. It was followed closely by TVS Jupiter and Suzuki Access. In the electric scooter segment, Bajaj Chetak reported positive sales, while Ola S1 faced a substantial decrease in demand.

Top 10 Scooter Sales June 2025 – YoY Comparison

Scooters in the top 10 list accounted for 4,72,205 unit sales last month, an 8.69% YoY decline from 5,17,126 units sold in June 2024. This was a steep 44,921 unit dip in volumes. When assessing scooter sales on a MoM basis, it was also a de-growth from 5,49,157 units sold in May 2025.

Honda Activa, TVS Jupiter and Suzuki Access commanded the top three spots. These models are known for their reliability, fuel efficiency, and premium features, making them popular among buyers in the country. Honda Activa was once again in a No.1 position even as sales declined by 21.47%. Activa sales stood at 1,83,265 units last month, down from 2,33,376 units to command a 38.81% share on this list.

The TVS Jupiter emerged as a strong contender in the scooter segment, securing second position with a significant year-on-year (YoY) sales growth of 49.76%, reaching 1,07,980 units. This marks an increase of 35,880 units compared to the 72,100 units sold in June 2024. In third place was Suzuki Access, which experienced a slight decline in sales by 1.22%, totalling 51,555 units—just 637 units less than the 52,192 units sold in June 2024.

Bajaj Chetak Posts YoY Growth

Honda Dio too saw its sales decline sharply by 25.49% to 24,278 units. In a fifth position, TVS Ntorq sales were down by 17.94% to 22,822 units while there had been 27,812 units sold in the same month last year. Bajaj Chetak has seen a 7.03% YoY growth to 17,864 units. The newly launched Chetak 3503 electric scooter in April 2025, along with the existing Chetak 3501 and Chetak 3502 along with the recently introduced Chetak 3001, has made it India’s best-selling electric scooter in June 2025.

Lower down the sales list, Suzuki Burgman has seen a 4.07% YoY growth in sales to 15,733 units, up from 15,118 units to command a 3.33% share on this list. In June 2025, sales of the highly fuel efficient Yamaha Ray dipped 5.99% to 14,274 units.

TVS iQube too witnessed weak performance down by 6.35% to 14,244 units while Ola S1 (retail sales) suffered a steep 45.22% YoY decline to 20,190 units from 36,859 units sold in June 2024 when it was the highest selling electric scooter in the country.