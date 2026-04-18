Top 10 Scooters March 2026 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, iQube, Chetak, Ntorq, Dio, Burman

After taking a look at the top 10 motorcycles, let us now take a look at the top 10 scooters. Scooter segment in India posted strong growth in March 2026, with total sales of the top 10 models reaching 6,70,914 units. This marks a healthy 29.61% YoY increase compared to 5,17,624 units sold in March 2025, highlighting continued demand for automatic two-wheelers across urban and semi-urban markets.

Top 10 Scooters March 2026

Honda Activa continued its dominance in the scooter segment, with sales of 2,59,670 units, registering a strong 36.86% YoY growth. Activa remains the highest-selling scooter by a significant margin, backed by its strong brand recall and wide customer base.

TVS Jupiter secured second place with 1,24,771 units, growing 17.89% YoY. It continues to be a strong alternative to Activa in the family scooter segment. Suzuki Access ranked third with 72,658 units, posting a 9.49% YoY growth, reflecting stable demand.

EV Scooters Continue To Gain Traction

Electric scooters are steadily gaining traction in the market. TVS iQube recorded sales of 38,757 units, growing 46.26% YoY, while Bajaj Chetak registered 34,416 units, up 18.75% YoY. These numbers highlight increasing consumer acceptance of EVs, especially in urban markets where running cost advantages and improved infrastructure are driving adoption.

Among sporty and youth-focused scooters, TVS Ntorq reported sales of 32,598 units, up 48.52% YoY. Honda Dio emerged as one of the fastest-growing models, with 31,180 units, registering a sharp 85.25% YoY increase. Yamaha RayZR also saw impressive growth of 77.79% YoY, with sales reaching 25,798 units. Hero Destini recorded 24,177 units, growing 53.96% YoY, indicating improving traction in the family scooter space.

In contrast, Suzuki Burgman Street was the only model in the top 10 to register a decline. Sales stood at 26,889 units, down 13.87% YoY. This is likely due to Suzuki upgrading the Burgman recently. Now both old and new Burgman are on sale.

No Top 10 Scooters Mar-26 Mar-25 1 Activa 2,59,670 1,89,735 2 Jupiter 1,24,771 1,05,834 3 Access 72,658 66,362 4 iQube 38,757 26,499 5 Chetak 34,416 28,983 6 Ntorq 32,598 21,948 7 Dio 31,180 16,831 8 Burgman 26,889 31,219 9 RayZR 25,798 14,510 10 Destini 24,177 15,703 – Total 6,70,914 5,17,624

The scooter segment continues to grow at a healthy pace, driven by rising urban mobility needs and increasing preference for convenience-oriented vehicles. Traditional ICE scooters like Activa and Jupiter continue to dominate, while EV models like iQube and Chetak are steadily gaining ground.