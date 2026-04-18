Top 10 Scooters March 2026 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, iQube, Chetak, Ntorq, Dio, Burman

After taking a look at the top 10 motorcycles, let us now take a look at the top 10 scooters. Scooter segment in India posted strong growth in March 2026, with total sales of the top 10 models reaching 6,70,914 units. This marks a healthy 29.61% YoY increase compared to 5,17,624 units sold in March 2025, highlighting continued demand for automatic two-wheelers across urban and semi-urban markets.
Top 10 Scooters March 2026
Honda Activa continued its dominance in the scooter segment, with sales of 2,59,670 units, registering a strong 36.86% YoY growth. Activa remains the highest-selling scooter by a significant margin, backed by its strong brand recall and wide customer base.
TVS Jupiter secured second place with 1,24,771 units, growing 17.89% YoY. It continues to be a strong alternative to Activa in the family scooter segment. Suzuki Access ranked third with 72,658 units, posting a 9.49% YoY growth, reflecting stable demand.
EV Scooters Continue To Gain Traction
Electric scooters are steadily gaining traction in the market. TVS iQube recorded sales of 38,757 units, growing 46.26% YoY, while Bajaj Chetak registered 34,416 units, up 18.75% YoY. These numbers highlight increasing consumer acceptance of EVs, especially in urban markets where running cost advantages and improved infrastructure are driving adoption.
Among sporty and youth-focused scooters, TVS Ntorq reported sales of 32,598 units, up 48.52% YoY. Honda Dio emerged as one of the fastest-growing models, with 31,180 units, registering a sharp 85.25% YoY increase. Yamaha RayZR also saw impressive growth of 77.79% YoY, with sales reaching 25,798 units. Hero Destini recorded 24,177 units, growing 53.96% YoY, indicating improving traction in the family scooter space.
In contrast, Suzuki Burgman Street was the only model in the top 10 to register a decline. Sales stood at 26,889 units, down 13.87% YoY. This is likely due to Suzuki upgrading the Burgman recently. Now both old and new Burgman are on sale.
|No
|Top 10 Scooters
|Mar-26
|Mar-25
|1
|Activa
|2,59,670
|1,89,735
|2
|Jupiter
|1,24,771
|1,05,834
|3
|Access
|72,658
|66,362
|4
|iQube
|38,757
|26,499
|5
|Chetak
|34,416
|28,983
|6
|Ntorq
|32,598
|21,948
|7
|Dio
|31,180
|16,831
|8
|Burgman
|26,889
|31,219
|9
|RayZR
|25,798
|14,510
|10
|Destini
|24,177
|15,703
|–
|Total
|6,70,914
|5,17,624
The scooter segment continues to grow at a healthy pace, driven by rising urban mobility needs and increasing preference for convenience-oriented vehicles. Traditional ICE scooters like Activa and Jupiter continue to dominate, while EV models like iQube and Chetak are steadily gaining ground.