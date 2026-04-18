HomeBike NewsTop 10 Scooters March 2026 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, iQube, Chetak, Ntorq,...

Top 10 Scooters March 2026 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, iQube, Chetak, Ntorq, Dio, Burman

Nabanita Singha Roy
Nabanita Singha Roy
2026 Suzuki Burgman Street
2026 Suzuki Burgman Street

After taking a look at the top 10 motorcycles, let us now take a look at the top 10 scooters. Scooter segment in India posted strong growth in March 2026, with total sales of the top 10 models reaching 6,70,914 units. This marks a healthy 29.61% YoY increase compared to 5,17,624 units sold in March 2025, highlighting continued demand for automatic two-wheelers across urban and semi-urban markets.

Top 10 Scooters March 2026

Honda Activa continued its dominance in the scooter segment, with sales of 2,59,670 units, registering a strong 36.86% YoY growth. Activa remains the highest-selling scooter by a significant margin, backed by its strong brand recall and wide customer base.

Top 10 Scooters March 2026
Top 10 Scooters March 2026

TVS Jupiter secured second place with 1,24,771 units, growing 17.89% YoY. It continues to be a strong alternative to Activa in the family scooter segment. Suzuki Access ranked third with 72,658 units, posting a 9.49% YoY growth, reflecting stable demand.

EV Scooters Continue To Gain Traction

Electric scooters are steadily gaining traction in the market. TVS iQube recorded sales of 38,757 units, growing 46.26% YoY, while Bajaj Chetak registered 34,416 units, up 18.75% YoY. These numbers highlight increasing consumer acceptance of EVs, especially in urban markets where running cost advantages and improved infrastructure are driving adoption.

Top 10 Scooters March 2026
Top 10 Scooters March 2026

Among sporty and youth-focused scooters, TVS Ntorq reported sales of 32,598 units, up 48.52% YoY. Honda Dio emerged as one of the fastest-growing models, with 31,180 units, registering a sharp 85.25% YoY increase. Yamaha RayZR also saw impressive growth of 77.79% YoY, with sales reaching 25,798 units. Hero Destini recorded 24,177 units, growing 53.96% YoY, indicating improving traction in the family scooter space.

In contrast, Suzuki Burgman Street was the only model in the top 10 to register a decline. Sales stood at 26,889 units, down 13.87% YoY. This is likely due to Suzuki upgrading the Burgman recently. Now both old and new Burgman are on sale.

No Top 10 Scooters Mar-26 Mar-25
1 Activa 2,59,670 1,89,735
2 Jupiter 1,24,771 1,05,834
3 Access 72,658 66,362
4 iQube 38,757 26,499
5 Chetak 34,416 28,983
6 Ntorq 32,598 21,948
7 Dio 31,180 16,831
8 Burgman 26,889 31,219
9 RayZR 25,798 14,510
10 Destini 24,177 15,703
Total 6,70,914 5,17,624

The scooter segment continues to grow at a healthy pace, driven by rising urban mobility needs and increasing preference for convenience-oriented vehicles. Traditional ICE scooters like Activa and Jupiter continue to dominate, while EV models like iQube and Chetak are steadily gaining ground.

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