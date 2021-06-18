Top 10 Scooters May 2021 – Activa, Access, Jupiter, Ntorq, Fascino

All top ten scooters in May have negative MoM growth

With the second Covid wave spreading far and wide in May, lockdowns and restrictions were imposed in several parts of the country. Auto sector was among the worst affected, as showrooms were shut and production was adversely impacted. In two wheeler segment, the top ten scooters have posted negative MoM growth of -82.03%. Sales are down from 2,63,480 units in April to 47,345 units in May.

Activa leads

Honda Activa was the top selling scooter in May with sales of 17,006 units. MoM growth is down by -84.49%, as compared to 1,09,678 units sold in April. Percentage share in sales is at 35.92%.At number two is Suzuki Access with sales of 9,706 units in May. MoM growth is down by -81.78%, as compared to 53,285 units sold in April. Share in sales is at 20.50%.

TVS Jupiter is placed at third spot with sales of 6,153 units in May. MoM numbers are down by -60.48%, as compared to 15,570 units sold in April. This is the lowest MoM de-growth in top ten in percentage terms. Jupiter share in sales is at 13.00%.

At number four is TVS Ntorq with a total of 4,337 units sold in May. MoM sales are down by -78.27%, as compared to 19,959 units sold in April. Share in sales is at 9.16%. Next is Suzuki Burgman with sales of 2,745 units in May. MoM sales are down by -66.34%, as compared to 8,154 units sold in April. Share in sales is at 5.80%.

Other scooters in top ten include Hero Pleasure (2,208 units), Honda Dio (1,697), TVS Pep+ (1,609), Yamaha RayZR (1,060), and Yamaha Fascino (824). Max MoM loss in percentage terms is that of Dio. Sales are down by -90.17%, from 17,269 units in April to 1,697 units in May.

Top 10 Scooters May-21 Apr-21 % Honda Activa 17,006 1,09,678 -84.49 Suzuki Access 9,706 53,285 -81.78 TVS Jupiter 6,153 15,570 -60.48 TVS NTORQ 4,337 19,959 -78.27 Suzuki Burgman 2,745 8,154 -66.34 Hero Pleasure 2,208 18,298 -87.93 Honda Dio 1,697 17,269 -90.17 TVS Pep+ 1,609 8,143 -80.24 Yamaha RayZR 1,060 7,512 -85.89 Yamaha Fascino 824 5,612 -85.32 Total 47,345 2,63,480 -82.03

Auto sales near-term outlook

The auto sector is expected to bounce back, as the second Covid wave is ebbing away. Covid’s peak and subsequent fall was already predicted based on scientific and statistical models. With vaccinations in top gear, the probability of a third Covid wave has reduced significantly. Even if it strikes, the impact will be limited.

The only challenge that could remain is negative consumer sentiments. Income source of millions of people has been impacted, which may lead to a reduction in demand in auto sector. It remains to be seen how long it will take for auto sales to return to normal.

Last year, the recovery was pretty fast. Auto sales including cars and two wheelers had registered strong sales during the festive season. Hopefully, things will turn out the same way this year too.