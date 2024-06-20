Top 10 Scooters May 2024 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, Dio, Ntorq, RayZR, Burgman

Top 10 scooter sales crossed 5.16 lakh mark in May 2024 – Growing by 26% YoY, but declining 6% MoM

After taking a look at the top 10 two wheelers and top 10 motorcycles, let us now take a look at the top 10 scooters. In May 2024, the Indian scooter market experienced a notable surge, with total sales reaching 5,16,110 units, a remarkable 25.74% increase from the 4,10,455 units sold in May 2023. This growth reflects a robust demand for two-wheelers in the country. Here’s a detailed look at the top 10 scooters that dominated the sales charts in May 2024:

Top 10 Scooters May 2024 – YoY Comparison

Reigning supreme, the Honda Activa continued to be the top-selling scooter with 216,352 units sold. This represents a 6.39% year-over-year (YoY) growth, solidifying its commanding 41.92% market share. Securing the second spot, the TVS Jupiter saw a substantial 31.44% YoY growth, with 75,838 units sold. This model captured 14.69% of the market share. With 64,812 units sold, the Suzuki Access demonstrated an impressive 41.06% YoY growth. This scooter now holds a 12.56% market share.

Ola Electric’s S1 model continues to gain traction, with sales of 37,225 units, up by 29.51% from the previous year. The electric scooter now holds a 7.21% market share. The sporty TVS Ntorq sold 29,253 units in May 2024, marking a modest 6.16% YoY growth. It holds a 5.67% share of the market, appreciated for its performance and advanced features. Honda Dio sold 29,041 units, contributing to 5.63% of the market share.

Suzuki Burgman registered the highest YoY growth among the top 10, at 90.77%, with 19,523 units sold. This maxi-scooter now holds a 3.78% market share. TVS iQube faced a slight dip in sales, down by 3.81% YoY with 17,230 units sold. Despite this, it maintains a 3.34% market share. Yamaha RayZR saw a significant 40.84% YoY growth, with 13,794 units sold, capturing 2.67% of the market share. Rounding out the top 10, the Bajaj Chetak sold 13,042 units, a 41.64% YoY growth.

Top 10 Scooters May 2024 – MoM Comparison

Comparing the sales in May 2024 with April 2024, the Indian scooter market saw a slight decline, with total sales amounting to 5,16,110 units, reflecting a 5.56% decrease from April 2024’s 5,46,471 units. Despite this month-on-month (MoM) decline, several models showcased notable performances.

Remaining the market leader, the Honda Activa sold 216,352 units in May 2024. However, this marks a significant drop of 16.88% compared to April 2024, where 260,300 units were sold. TVS Jupiter secured the second position with 75,838 units sold, experiencing a slight MoM decline of 1.62% from April’s 77,086 units. Suzuki Access saw a positive MoM growth of 4.60%, with 64,812 units sold in May compared to 61,960 units in April.

Ola’s electric scooter, the S1, continued its upward trajectory with a 9.60% MoM growth. Sales increased to 37,225 units in May from 33,963 units in April. TVS Ntorq experienced a 3.81% MoM decline, with sales dropping to 29,253 units in May from 30,411 units in April. Its market share in April was 5.56%. Honda Dio showed a remarkable MoM growth of 25.27%, with sales rising to 29,041 units in May from 23,182 units in April. Suzuki Burgman also witnessed a positive MoM growth of 10.42%, with 19,523 units sold in May compared to 17,680 units in April.

TVS iQube showed a modest MoM growth of 3.09%, with sales reaching 17,230 units in May from 16,713 units in April. Its April market share was 3.06%. Yamaha RayZR faced a slight MoM decline of 1.86%, with sales dropping to 13,794 units in May from 14,055 units in April. Bajaj Chetak experienced a significant MoM growth of 17.27%, with sales increasing to 13,042 units in May from 11,121 units in April.