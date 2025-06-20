Top 10 Scooters May 2025 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, iQube, Chetak

In May 2025, Honda Activa and Activa 125 continue to dominate the Indian scooter segment leading over the others by a significant margin

Top 10 scooter sales in India have experienced a 1.16% year-on-year (YoY) growth in May 2025. Among the most popular models in this segment are Honda Activa, TVS Jupiter and Suzuki Access. These scooters are well-known for both reliability and fuel efficiency while they also receive a host of premium features.

Scooter sales stood at 5,49,157 units in May 2025. This was a 1.16% YoY improvement over 5,42,874 unit sales of May 2024 and led to a 6,283 unit volume increase. It was also a significant growth on a MoM basis over 5,12,182 units sold in April 2025.

Top 10 Scooter Sales May 2025 – Activa Leads

Honda Activa retained its No. 1 position on this list with a market capture of 34.73% within this list. Sales however, dipped by 11.85% to 1,90,713 units in the past month from 2,16,352 unit sales in the same month last year. It related to a 25,639 unit YoY loss.

At No. 2 was TVS Jupiter with a hefty YoY improvement of 28.70% to 97,606 units. There had been 75,838 units sold in May 2024 leading to a 21,768 unit volume increase. TVS recently introduced a new variant with Jupiter 125, which will further strengthen the company’s position in highly acclaimed 125cc scooter segment.

Improved sales were also seen for the Suzuki Access, sales of which grew by 16.92% to 75,778 units in the past month. It was a 10,966 unit volume increase from 64,812 units sold in May 2024. The Access currently commands a 13.80% share on this list. Sales are set to improve further with the recently launched 2025 Access TFT Edition which is the top-of-the-line variant of this popular scooter.

At No. 4 on this list, sales of TVS XL dipped by 7.75% to 37,264 units in May 2025. This as against 40,394 unit sales of May 2024 leading to a 3,130 unit volume decline. However, TVS Motor found increased demand for its iQube electric scooter which has registered 27,642 unit sales last month. This was a healthy growth of 60.43% over 17,230 unit sales last year with a volume increase of 10,412 units.

Bajaj Chetak Posts Highest YoY Growth

Honda Dio sales dipped by 9.71% to 26,220 units in May 2025. It was Bajaj Chetak that has posted the highest YoY growth at 95.83% to 25,540 units from 13,042 unit sales in the same month last year. This was a 12,498 unit volume increase to capture a 4.65% share on this list.

It was followed by TVS Ntorq with 25,205 unit sales, a 13.84% YoY decline while the Burgman saw higher demand by 26.46% to 24,688 units over 19,523 units sold in May 2024. The Ola S1 which had once excelled in the electric scooter segment saw its YoY retail sales decline by 50.52% to 18,501 units, down from 37,389 units sold in May 2024.