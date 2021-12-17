Top 10 Scooters Nov 2021 – Activa, Dio, Jupiter, Burgman, Pleasure

Electric two wheeler demand is on the rise with 355 percent YoY increase – Petrol scooters posted a 37.32 percent YoY de-growth

Two wheeler buyer are slowly but surely turning their attention to electric scooters. More established e-scooter makers such as Bajaj Auto and TVS with Chetak and iQube respectively, are seeing a steady uptick in sales. Between the two, it was TVS iQube that has posted higher sales numbers in November 2021.

Petrol powered scooters on the other hand are facing dismal sales. Scooter sales in the past month dipped as much as 37.32 percent down to 2,86,765 units from 4,57,519 units sold in November 2020. Much of the blame these poor sales can be attributed to the ever increasing price of petrol, which has now crossed Rs 100/liter mark across India. Suzuki Burgman Street and Honda Grazia were the only two scooters on this list to post YoY growth.

Top 10 Scooters Nov 2021 – Honda Activa Leads List

Leading in scooter sales was the hotly favoured Honda Activa (Activa 6G and Activa 125). Despite a YoY de-growth, it was the only scooter in its segment to see sales cross the 1 lakh unit mark while all other scooters failed to even pass 50,000 unit sales. Activa sales dipped 45.05 percent to 1,24,082 units in November 2021, down from 2,25,822 units sold in November 2020. This was a difference of 1,01,740 units even as the Activa commands a 43.27 percent share in its segment.

Honda now looks forward to the new Activa 125cc Premium Edition adding to its sales numbers. Launched in two variants, Activa 125 Premium Edition is priced from Rs 78,725 for Drum Alloy while Disc variant is priced at Rs 82,280 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

At No. 2 was TVS Jupiter 110. This scooter suffered a YoY de-growth of 29.52 percent to 44,139 units from 62,626 units sold in November 2020. Jupiter currently commands a 15.39 percent share in the top 10 list. It has recently received a price hike of Rs 600.

Suzuki Access scooter was next in line at No. 3 on the list of top 10 best-selling scooters last month. Sales dipped 6.80 percent YoY to 42,481 units, down from 45,582 units sold in November 2020. The Suzuki Access 125 flagship scooter currently holds a 14.81 percent share in the list.

TVS, Yamaha, Hero Scooters

TVS Ntorq at No. 4 with sales dipping 33.91 percent YoY to 19,157 units, down from 28,987 units sold in November 2020. Currently commanding a 6.68 percent share in this segment, the Ntorq has just made its way to the Philippines along with the TVS Apache RR 310. These will be made in India and will be completely identical to their India-spec counterparts.

Top 10 Scooters Nov-21 Nov-20 % 1. Honda Activa 1,24,082 2,25,822 -45.05 2. TVS Jupiter 44,139 62,626 -29.52 3. Suzuki Access 42,481 45,582 -6.80 4. TVS Ntorq 19,157 28,987 -33.91 5. Yamaha RayZR 12,344 15,238 -18.99 6. Suzuki Burgman 11,248 9,078 23.90 7. Hero Pleasure 11,136 19,707 -43.49 8. Honda Dio 8,522 34,812 -75.52 9. Yamaha Fascino 8,208 10,992 -25.33 10. Honda Grazia 5,448 4,675 16.53 Total 2,86,765 4,57,519 -37.32

Yamaha RayZR and Suzuki Burgman Street 125 followed at No. 6 and 7. Even as RayZR posted an 18.99 percent de-growth to 12,344 units, sales of Burgman Street increased 23.90 percent. Burgman sales stood at 11,248 units in the past month, up from 9,078 units sold in same month of the previous year.

Hero Pleasure sales dipped 43.49 percent YoY while the maximum de-growth was seen in the case of Honda Dio, sales which fell 75.52 percent YoY to 8,522 units from 34,812 units sold in November 2020. Trailing the list at Nos. 9 and 10 were Yamaha Fascino and Honda Grazia. Fascino sales declined, while Grazia sales were up 16.53 percent to 5,448 units last month from 4,675 units sold in Nov 2020.