Top 10 Scooters Oct 2021 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, Dio, Fascino

Honda Activa and TVS Jupiter are offered in both 110cc and 125cc guises

Sales of all two-wheelers in recent months have taken serious hits due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage around the globe. Similar to motorcycles, scooters have also witnessed a drop in sales due to the crisis. The top ten selling scooters in October 2021, have contributed to a monthly volume of 4,36,667 units.

Top 10 Scooters Oct 2021 – Activa, Jupiter Lead segment

In comparison, a total of 5,32,435 units were sold during the same month last year which led to an 18 percent YoY decline. The sales chart was topped by Honda Activa which recorded a monthly volume of 1,96,699 units in October this year in comparison to 2,39,570 units. This translates to a YoY drop of almost 18 percent.

Activa was trailed by TVS Jupiter which registered a volume of 72,161 units last month as opposed to 74,159 units. This led to YoY degrowth of 2.69 percent. Like Activa, Jupiter is also available in two guises now- a 110cc scooter and a 125cc scooter. Suzuki sold 46,450 units of Access in October this year as opposed to 52,441 units registered during the same month last year.

Ntorq, Dio Consolidate

The scooter from the Japanese brand recorded a YoY drop of 11.42 percent. TVS Ntorq occupied the fourth spot with 25,693 units dispatched last month. A YoY decline of 18.50 percent was recorded since, during the same period in last year, TVS sold 31,524 units of the sporty scooter. Ntorq was closely followed by Honda Dio with a recorded monthly volume of 26,641 units.

With 44,046 units of Dio sold in October last year, it translated to a YoY decline of 41.79 percent. Hero MotoCorp broke into the list with Pleasure Plus which registered a volume of 21,716 units last month instead of 23,392 units sold in October last year. Hence, a YoY drop of 7 percent was witnessed.

RayZr only to witness growth

Yamaha 125cc siblings RayZR and Fascino were placed in the seventh and eighth spots respectively. While RayZR recorded a volume of 13,601 units, Fascino registered a sales volume of 13,487 units. The volume of RayZR declined by 2,147 units from October last year which led to YoY degrowth of 13.63 percent. Sales of Fascino increased by 17 units last month which resulted in a marginal YoY growth of 0.95 percent.

In fact, Fascino was the only scooter on this list to manage a positive YoY growth. Hero dispatched 12,898 units of Destini as compared to 26,714 units sold in October last year. This translated to a YoY decline of 51.72 percent.

Top 10 Scooters Oct-21 Oct-20 % 1. Honda Activa 1,96,699 2,39,570 -17.89 2. TVS Jupiter 72,161 74,159 -2.69 3. Suzuki Access 46,450 52,441 -11.42 4. TVS Ntorq 25,693 31,524 -18.50 5. Honda Dio 25,641 44,046 -41.79 6. Hero Pleasure 21,716 23,392 -7.16 7. Yamaha RayZR 13,601 15,748 -13.63 8. Yamaha Fascino 13,487 13,360 0.95 9. Hero Destini 12,898 26,714 -51.72 10. Honda Grazia 8,321 11,481 -27.52 Total 4,36,667 5,32,435 -17.99

The list was wrapped up by Honda Grazia which registered a volume of 8.321 units in comparison to 11,481 units sold in October last year. The 125cc scooter from Honda recorded a YoY growth of 27.52 percent. With production being ramped up gradually, we expect sales volume to increase in the near future.