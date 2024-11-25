Top 10 Scooters Oct 2024 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, Ola, Ntorq, Chetak, iQube, RayZR

Honda Activa and TVS Jupiter along with Suzuki Access continued to lead – Ola S1 maintains lead over TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak

Following our earlier post on top 10 two wheelers in Oct 2024, we now assess sales across the scooter segment. The segment has shown strong performance both on a YoY and MoM basis with 6,64,713 unit sales in Oct 2024. This was a 27.21% YoY growth over 5,22,541 units sold in Oct 2023 relating to a 1,42,172 unit volume increase. MoM sales were up by 9.71% when compared to 6,05,873 units sold in Sep 2024, a volume growth of 58,840 units.

Top 10 Scooter Sales Oct 2024

Honda Activa was once again the leader in this segment with sales at 2,66,806 units in Oct 2024. This was a 21.91% YoY growth from 2,18,856 units sold in Oct 2023. It was also a MoM growth of 1.71% from 2,62,316 units sold in Sep 2024. Honda Activa, also the 2nd best-selling two wheeler in Oct 2024, currently commands a 40.14% market share. It could see increased demand with its electric counterpart set to be unveiled later this month. It promises robust range capabilities at 104 kms.

TVS Jupiter also showed off a 19.47% YoY and 6.58% MoM growth in sales to 1,09,702 units in Oct 2024. There had been 91,824 units and 1,02,934 units sold in Oct 2023 and Sep 2024 respectively. TVS Jupiter commands a 16.50% share in the scooter segment. Their Activa and Jupiter were the only two scooters to witness sales above the 1 lakh unit mark.

At No. 3 was Suzuki Access with 74,813 units sold last month. It related to a 31.46% YoY growth from 56,909 units sold in Oct 2023. Access also saw hefty MoM improvement by 39.28% over 53,715 units sold in Sep 2024. Market share went up from 8.87% to 11.25% MoM. Suzuki Access could also get an EV soon to rival Honda Activa with a probable range of 120 kms.

Electric Scooters Impressive YoY Growth

Despite consumer complaints, Ola Electric continues to be a leader in its segment. Ola S1 featured at No. 4 on the top 10 electric scooter sales list of Oct 2024 while the company was No. 1 player in electric two wheeler sales list last month. Ola S1 sales topped at 41,651 units, a 74.33% YoY and 68.77% MoM growth. Sales had stood at 23,892 units and 16,972 units in Oct 2023 and Sep 2024 respectively.

Bajaj Chetak saw a steep incline in sales by 152.48% YoY to 30,644 units in Oct 2024 showing strong acceptability for this electric scooter. This was well over 12,137 units sold in Oct 2023. Chetak sales also saw a 7.46% MoM improvement in demand from 28,517 units sold in Sep 2024. TVS iQube electric scooter also saw improved demand in Oct 2024. Sales were up 43.75% YoY to 28,923 units, a 8,802% volume growth from 20,121 units sold in the same month last year. It was also a 1.38% MoM improvement over 28,529 units sold in Sep 2024. TVS iQube currently holds a 4.35% market share.

TVS Ntorq (40,065 units) and Honda Dio (33,179 units) each saw YoY growth in sales in Oct 2024. However, Honda Dio sales fell by 6.19% on a MoM basis from 35,370 units sold in Sep 2024. Suzuki Burgman and Yamaha Ray ZR each saw improved YoY and MoM sales. Burgman sales were at 20,479 units, a 13.33% YoY and 38.30% MoM growth. Ray ZR sales stood at 18,451 units which was a 33.03% YoY and 11.54% MoM improvement in sales.