Top 10 Scooters Oct 2025 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, Ntorq, Dio, Chetak, iQube

Honda Activa, TVS Jupiter, and Suzuki Access continued as best-selling scooters while in the electric segment it was the Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube

Following our earlier report on top 10 two-wheeler sales for the month of October 2025, here is a look at the top 10 scooters last month. Scooter sales have seen a 15.63% YoY growth. However, motorcycle sales declined marginally by 1.95%. Total of top 10 scooter sales, including both petrol and electric models, stood at 7,37,263 units. This was a 15.63% rise over 6,37,608 units sold in Oct 2024, while MoM sales too improved from 6,44,976 units in Sept 2025.

Top 10 Scooters Oct 2025 – Honda Activa at No. 1

Two scooters notable for their high sales volumes included the Honda Activa and TVS Jupiter. Of these, the Activa led by a considerable margin, registering 3,26,551 units sold last month. This reflected a 22.39% YoY increase from 2,66,806 units and a substantial MoM rise over 2,37,716 units sold in September 2025. In October, the Activa range reached the significant milestone of 35 million cumulative sales since launch, underscoring the brand’s reputation for trust and reliability among Indian buyers.

TVS Jupiter too saw its YoY sales grow by 8.37% to 1,18,888 units, up from 1,09,702 units to command a 16.13% market share. It was followed by the Suzuki Access, the only scooter on this list to suffered lower sales. Sales fell by 6% to 70,327 units from 74,8134 units on a YoY basis.

Demand escalated strongly for the TVS Ntorq with 41,718 units sold last month, a 4.13% rise from 40,065 units sold in Oct 2024. Honda Dio too saw its sales increase by 9.53% to 36,340 units whereas there had been 33,179 units sold in the same month last year.

Bajaj Chetak was the best-selling electric scooter in Oct 2025. Its sales went up by 13.89% YoY to 34,900 units from 30,644 units. Fuelled by this rising demand, the company now plans launch of the new Chetak in early 2026. Spy shots of the next gen Chetak have emerged with several design and feature enhancements.

No Top 10 Scooters Oct-25 Oct-24 1 Activa 3,26,551 2,66,806 2 Jupiter 1,18,888 1,09,702 3 Access 70,327 74,813 4 Ntorq 41,718 40,065 5 Dio 36,340 33,179 6 Chetak 34,900 30,644 7 iQube 31,989 28,923 8 Burgman 27,058 20,479 9 Destini 125 26,754 14,546 10 RayZR 22,738 18,451 – Total 7,37,263 6,37,608

Another electric scooter that continues to appeal to buyers in India is the TVS iQube. Sales were up 10.60% YoY to 31,989 units from 28,923 units. Sales growth was also seen for the Burgman with 27,058 units marking a 32.13% YoY growth while Destini 125 scooter sales saw the highest YoY growth by 83.93% to 26,754 units from 14,546 units sold in Oct 2024. At No. 10 on this list was the Ray ZR with 22,738 unit sales, a 23.23% YoY rise over 18,451 units.