Top 10 Scooters Sep 2020 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, Pleasure, Fascino

Honda Activa is in a different league – accounting for half of the cumulative scooter sales

Scooter sales in India showed appreciable growth last month both in terms of YoY and MoM. With markets now able to carry out sustainable operations demand is slowly on the rise and that has been reflected on all sales data from the past couple of months.

A total of 5,13,726 scooters were sold last month as compared to 4,24,764 scooters sold in the previous month of August. This led to an impressive MoM growth of 20.94 percent. In comparison to last year, YoY growth was pegged at 2.22 percent with 5,02,571 scooters sold in September 2019.

Honda Activa way ahead of others

The major contributor to scooter sales was from Honda Activa as it accounted for half of the entire scooters sold last month. Honda retailed 2,57,900 units of its most popular two-wheeler in September 2020 and held a market share of 50.20 percent.

The previous year Honda reported 2,48,939 units of Activa being retailed while the numbers were slightly lower for the month of August this year. Popularity of Activa can be gauged by these numbers itself.

No Top 10 Two Scooters Sep-20 Sep-19 1 Honda Activa 2,57,900 2,48,939 2 TVS Jupiter 56,085 68,971 3 Suzuki Access 53,031 50,162 4 Honda Dio 33,639 38,752 5 TVS Ntorq 26,150 27,817 6 Hero Pleasure 20,068 20,425 7 Hero Destini 19,644 9,982 8 Yamaha Ray 19,540 10,208 9 Hero Maestro 14,029 14,191 10 Yamaha Fascino 13,640 13,124 – Total 5,13,726 5,02,571

Jupiter and Access Show Strong Performance

TVS Jupiter and Suzuki Access followed in at second and third positions respectively. Jupiter recorded 56,085 units sold last month which is 12,886 units less than what was recorded last year during the same period. Although it witnessed a growth of 3,707 units from August 2020.

Access registered sales of 53,031 units last month in comparison to 50,162 units sold last year in September. In August this year, Suzuki retailed 41,484 units of Access, this meant an MoM growth of 27.83 percent and YoY growth of 5.72 percent.

Dio, Ntorq & Pleasure hold up

These scooters were followed by Honda Dio (33,639 units), TVS NTorq (26,150 units) and Hero Pleasure (20,068 units) at fourth, fifth and sixth places respectively. All three reported declines in YoY sales at 13.19 percent, 5.99 percent and 1.75 percent respectively.

However, on MoM comparison, apart from Dio, the rest two reported positive growth. Dio manages a negative growth of 21.69 percent whereas Ntorq and Pleasure reported a positive growth of 31.29 and 18.50 percent respectively.

Others lag behind

Hero Destini (19,644 units), Yamaha Ray (19,540 units), Hero Maestro (14,029 units) and Yamaha Fascino (13,640 units) were the rest of the top ten scooters sold last month. While Maestro reported a decline in YoY sales, Fascino registered a negative MoM growth.

Overall, sales increased ever since business activities have picked up pace. Demand is expected to increase further since Covid-19 has made consumers realise the need for personal mobility. Also read – Top 10 Motorcycles in Sep 2020.