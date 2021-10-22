Top 10 Scooters Sep 2021 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, Dio, Ntorq

Scooter sales dipped in September 2021 with the Honda Activa continuing to top the list with 2.45 lakh unit sales

The past month has seen a de-growth across the scooter segment. Rising fuel prices could have had a major role to play while there is a certain migration towards the electric scooter segment in the country. Top 10 scooter sales in India dipped 4.98 percent on a YoY basis. Sales which had stood at 5,09,541 units in September 2020, fell 4.98 percent to 4,84,177 units in the past month.

Honda Activa scooter commanded the list with 2,45,353 units sold last month, down 4.87 percent over 2,57,900 units sold in September 2020 relating to a volume loss of 12,547 units. Currently commanding a 50.63 percent share, Honda Activa has played a major role in allowing the company to go past domestic sales milestone of 5 crore units since commencing sales operations in 2001.

TVS Jupiter, Suzuki Access, Honda Dio

At No. 2 on the list of top 10 best-selling scooters in September 2021 was the TVS Jupiter. Sales remained flat at 56,339 units in September 2021, a marginal growth of 0.45 percent over 56,085 units sold in September 2020. TVS Jupiter 125 will join the list of scooters in the 125cc category that currently includes the likes of Suzuki Access, Honda Activa 125, Hero Destini 125, Maestro Edge 125 and Yamaha Fascino 125.

Suzuki Access sales dipped 1.07 percent YoY to 45,040 units, down from 53,031 units sold in September 2020. Currently among the highest selling models in its segment, Access 125 is regaled for its retro design and a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster. At No. 4 was Honda Dio with a 2.73 percent YoY growth to 34,557 units, up from 33,639 units sold in September 2020.

Ntorq 125 was the fifth best-selling scooter in the Indian market last month with 12.63 percent growth to 29,452 units sold in September 2021. This was up from 26,150 units sold in the same month of the previous year. TVS retails Ntorq 125 in a range of variants of Drum, Disc, Race Edition, Super Squad Edition and top-end Race XP version.

Pleasure, Ray ZR and Fascino

Lower down the order on the list of top 10 best-selling scooters in India were Hero Pleasure, Yamaha Ray ZR and Fascino. Pleasure sales increased 7.87 percent to 21,648 units, up from 20,068 units sold in September 2020. Yamaha posted de-growth for the Ray ZR down 17.50 percent to 16,121 units while sales of Fascino increased 4.43 percent to 14,244 units in the past month.

Trailing the top 10 scooter list in terms of sales was Hero Destini and Honda Grazia, both of which posted de-growth in a YoY basis. Destini sales dipped 37.09 percent to 12,358 units from 19,644 units sold in September 2020.

Top 10 Scooters Sep-21 Sep-20 % 1. Honda Activa 2,45,353 2,57,900 -4.87 2. TVS Jupiter 56,339 56,085 0.45 3. Suzuki Access 45,040 53,031 -15.07 4. Honda Dio 34,557 33,639 2.73 5. TVS Ntorq 29,452 26,150 12.63 6. Hero Pleasure 21,648 20,068 7.87 7. Yamaha RayZR 16,121 19,540 -17.50 8. Yamaha Fascino 14,244 13,640 4.43 9. Hero Destini 12,358 19,644 -37.09 10. Honda Grazia 9,065 9,844 -7.91 Total 4,84,177 5,09,541 -4.98

Hero MotoCorp had introduced a price hike with effect from 20th September 2021. This increase affects the company’s complete portfolio and are due to rising commodity prices. On the other hand, in September 2021, Honda Grazia sales fell 7.91 percent to 9,065 units as against 9,844 units sold in the same month of the previous year.