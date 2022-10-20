Top 10 Scooters Sep 2022 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, Ntorq, Dio

Top 10 scooters sales account for a total of 5,03,717 units sold last month over 4,74,918 units sold in the same month last year

Scooter sales show steady growth in September 2022. If we take a look at top 10 2W sales that we covered recently, Splendor takes the top spot with Activa brooding down its neck. Activa is one of the most successful names in the industry which is only second to Splendor in 2W sales. If analysing scooters, Activa is the top dog.

With 2,45,607 units sold, Activa sales went up by a small margin over 2,45,352 units sold last year. With a volume growth of 255 units, Activa saw a mere 0.10% YoY growth. Sheer sales of Activa ensure that it enjoys 48.76% of this top 10 scooter list. Activa is by far the highest-selling product in Honda’s arsenal.

Top 10 Scooters Sep 2022

TVS Jupiter sales were at 82,394 units last month. TVS registered a solid 46.25% YoY growth while volume growth stood at a staggering 26,055 units. Jupiter commands a 16.36% market share among scooters in this list. TVS Jupiter is the highest-selling product from TVS and in the festive season, has garnered good sales.

Suzuki Access takes 3rd spot with 46,851 units and registers 4.02% YoY growth over 45,040 units sold in September 2021. Volume gain stood at 1,811 units and has a 9.30% market share. In 4th place, we have the sportiest of the 125cc scooters, TVS NTORQ. This is TVS’ 2nd product in this list and sold 46,851 units in September 2022 and registered a 6.94% growth YoY.

Dio is Honda’s second product on this list with 29,994 units sold last month. With 34,557 units sold in September 2021, Dio lost 4,563 units and registered a drop in sales of 13.20% YoY. Hero’s highest-selling scooter, Pleasure doesn’t seem to be having all that fun as it saw a drop in sales of 9.08% YoY with a volume loss of 1,966 units. Sales stood at 19,682 units over 21,648 units in September 2021.

Hero’s second product on this list, Destini fares better YoY when compared to Pleasure. With 14,951 units sold over 12,358 units sold in September 2021, Destini registered 20.98% YoY growth with volume growth of 2,593 units.

Pep+ Takes 10th Place

At 8th place, we have Suzuki’s Burgman Street which is the only maxi-styled scooter on this list. With 12,875 units sold last month, Burgman registered 48.52% YoY growth over 8,669 units sold in September 2021. Volume growth stood at 4,206 units. This makes Burgman Street the highest-selling maxi-styled scooter in the country.

Top 10 Scooters Sep-22 Sep-21 Growth % YoY 1. Honda Activa 2,45,607 2,45,352 0.10 2. TVS Jupiter 82,394 56,339 46.25 3. Suzuki Access 46,851 45,040 4.02 4. TVS NTorq 31,497 29,452 6.94 5. Honda Dio 29,994 34,557 -13.20 6. Hero Pleasure 19,682 21,648 -9.08 7. Hero Destini 14,951 12,358 20.98 8. Suzuki Burgman 12,875 8,669 48.52 9. Yamaha Fascino 10,348 14,244 -27.35 10. TVS Pep+ 9,518 7,259 31.12 Total 5,03,717 4,74,918 6.06

Fascino is the only scooter in the list from Yamaha, registering sales at 10,348 units. This is a 27.35% drop in sales over 14,244 units sold last year. Volume loss stood at 3,896 units. Lastly, we have Pep+ with 9,518 units sold over 7,259 units sold in Sep 2021. Pep+ registered 31.12% YoY growth while volume growth stood at 2,259 units. Top 10 scooters sales account for a total of 5,03,717 units sold in September 2022 over 4,74,918 units YoY. Volume gain stood at 28,799 units and registered 6.06% YoY growth.