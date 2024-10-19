Top 10 Scooters Sept 2024 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, Ntorq, Dio, iQube, Chetak, RayZR

Ola electric scooter sales are behind that of Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube in Sep 2024 – Activa and Jupiter continue to lead in top 2

Following our earlier post on top 10 two wheelers in Sept 2024, we now look at how scooters performed last month. Scooter sales have also surged significantly, both on YoY and MoM basis to 6,05,873 units which was a 14.88% YoY and 9.60% MoM growth. There had been 5,27,418 units and 5,52,816 units sold in Sept 2023 and Aug 2024 respectively.

Top 10 Scooter Sales Sept 2024 – Honda Activa Leads

Honda Activa once again topped the scooter sales list last month. Sales grew by 11.60% YoY to 2,62,316 units, up by 27,260 units from 2,35,056 units sold in the same month last year. Currently commanding a 43.30% market share, the Honda Activa also showed off a hefty 15.33% MoM growth over 2,27,458 units sold in August 2024.

TVS Jupiter was at No. 2 with 1,02,934 unit sales last month, a 23.82% YoY growth from 83,130 units sold in Sept 2023. MoM sales also surged by 15.23% when compared to 89,327 units sold in Aug 2024. The new gen Jupiter, which launched in Aug 2024 has been receiving added attention and spurring up sales.

Suzuki Access scooter has faced lower sales last month. Sales dipped by 5.83% YoY and 13.96% on a MoM basis to 53,715 units. Market share also dipped from 11.29% to 8.87% MoM. It was followed by the TVS Ntorq with 38,463 unit sales last month, a 19.81% YoY improvement over 32,103 units sold in Sept 2023. Ntorq sales also saw a MoM growth by 15.85% when compared to 33,201 units sold in Aug 2024. In August 2024, the Ntorq 125 was also updated with new colour options following which the scooter is now available in four new shades.

Honda Dio is another stylish and efficient scooter that offers a smooth riding experience. It has seen sales of 35,370 units last month, and though this related to a, 8.61% YoY de-growth, sales grew marginally by 31,705 units or 1.92% on a MoM basis.

Electric Scooter Sales Led by TVS iQube

TVS iQube was the best-selling electric scooter in India in September 2024. Sales improved by 40.70% YoY and 17.98% MoM to 28,529 units. Bajaj Chetak followed with 28,517 unit sales last month, a 217.28% YoY growth over 8,988 units sold in Sept 2023. Bajaj Chetak, the lineup of which includes the 2903, 3202, and 3201 variants, also showed off a massive 31.08% MoM growth with volumes improving by 6,761 units over 21,756 units sold in Aug 2024.

Ola S1 (retail sales) had 24,679 units sold last month. This was a 31.90% YoY growth from 18,711 units sold in the same month last year. Its MoM performance however saw a 10.31% decline as the company faces some constraints in terms of timely delivery, pricing and after sales service backup.

Next in line of the top 10 scooter sales in September 2024, was the Yamaha RayZR with 16,542 unit sales last month. This was a 4.01% YoY growth with RayZR commanding a 2.73% market share. MoM sales saw a marginal 1.71% improvement over 16,264 units sold in Aug 2024. Posting both YoY and MoM decline in sales was the Suzuki Burgman, sales of which fell to 14,808 units in the past month from 17,506 units sold in Sept 2023. This was a volume decline of 2,698 units. MoM sales also ended in the red by 7.30% over 15,947 units sold in Aug 2024.