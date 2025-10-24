Top 10 Scooters Sept 2025 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, Ntorq, iQube, Chetak

In Sept 2025, the demand for electric scooters remained strong, relating to a strong YoY and MoM growth

Two wheeler sales took off on a strong note in Sept 2025. While motorcycle sales grew by a modest 6.99% YoY, scooter sales were up 9.12% with its strong contenders being the Honda Activa and TVS Jupiter. These two leaders together commanded a 59% market share.

Taking into account the top 10 scooters Sept 2025 charts, sales grew by 9.12% to 6,44,976 units. This was a YoY growth of 53,915 units from 5,91,061 unit sold in Sept 2024. It also posted improved MoM demand from 6,09,088 units sold in Aug 2025.

Top 10 Scooter Sales Sept 2025

Honda Activa, even as it posted a 9.38% YoY decline, continued to rule the list with 2,37,716 units sold last month. There had been 2,62,316 unit sales in Sept 2024 relating to a volume decline of 24,600 units. Currently commanding a 36.86% share on this list, the company had introduced special anniversary editions of Activa 110, Activa 125 and SP125 in Aug 2025, marking 25 years of operations in India.

The second best-selling scooter after Honda Activa was the TVS Jupiter. Its sales finished on a positive note with 38.07% YoY growth to 1,42,116 unit sales last month from 1,02,934 units sold in Sept 2024. It currently commands a 22.03% share on this top 10 scooter list with a volume growth of 39,182 units YoY.

Demand escalated strongly on a YoY basis for the Access scooter. Sales improved to 72,238 units, a 34.48% YoY growth from 53,715 units. TVS Ntorq continued to witness lower demand. Sales dipped 13.56% YoY from 38,463 units sold in Sept 2024 to 33,246 unit sales in the past month. On the other hand, iQube sales were up 8.03% to 30,820 units from 28,529 units and became the best-selling EV on this list.

Scooter Sales Sept 2025

Bajaj Chetak found its position at No. 6 on this list with 30,558 unit sales last month. It marked a strong 7.16% YoY growth from 28,517 units sold in Sept 2024 to command a 4.74% share. Suzuki Burgman, presented in two variants: Burgman Street and Burgman Street EX have seen sales improve by 90.80% on a YoY basis to 28,254 units in Sept 2025. This was a volume increase of 13,446 units from 14,808 units sold in Sept 2024.

Lower down the sales order, but high in demand was the RayZR scooter from Yamaha with 27,280 units sold last month. This related to a 64.91% YoY growth from 16,542 units sold in Sept 2024. Like Activa, Honda Dio scooter at No. 9 suffered a 32.63% decline with sales of 23,829 units, a steep fall of 11,541 units from 35,370 units sold in the same month of the last year.

The Ather Rizta saw the highest YoY percentage growth on this list. Sales were up by 91.74% to 18,919 units in Sept 2025 from 9,867 units sold in Sept 2024. Ather Energy recently introduced a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) scheme for its electric scooters thus making the Rizta highly affordable. Buyers also benefitted from extended warranty being offered by the automaker.