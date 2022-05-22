Top 10 Sedans April 2022 – Dzire, Amaze, Aura, Tigor, Slavia, City

Sedan sales dipped YoY and MoM with the Maruti Suzuki DZire leading the segment by a significant margin

Car buyers in India have been showing greater impetus to SUVs, MUVs and hatchbacks in recent months to the extent that sedan sales have been reduced to an all-time low. Buyers prefer hatchbacks for the advantages it offers in terms of tackling congested roads and cramped parking spaces. SUVs/MUVs are in demand as it addresses customer’s safety concerns, its higher ground clearance and better interior space.

In the past month, sedan sales dipped 7.37 percent YoY to 29,505 units from 31,853 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales also suffered a de-growth of 25.05 percent from 39,364 units, leading to volume loss of 9,859 units when compared to sales in March 2022. There have also been a number of sedans which have been discontinued over the past several months. To name a few are the Skoda Rapid, Toyota Yaris, Ford Aspire and Hyundai Elantra.

Top 10 Sedans April 2022 – Maruti Suzuki DZire at No. 1

Leading the segment was the Maruti Suzuki DZire sedan that accounted for sales of 10,701 units in April 2022. This was a 23.96 percent YoY de-growth over 14,073 units sold in April 2021 with a 36.27 percent market share. Sales in March 2022 had stood at 18,623 units, down 42.54 percent MoM when market share was at 47.31 percent. No other sedan on this top 10 list could manage sales above the 5,000 unit mark.

At No. 2 was Honda Amaze with YoY sales growth of 13.95 percent to 4,467 units. This was against 3,920 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales also improved 49.50 percent over 2,988 units sold in March 2022 bringing up market share from 7.59 percent to 15.14 percent.

Hyundai Aura sales also increased both on YoY and MoM basis by 20.56 percent and 6.89 percent respectively. Sales which had stood at 3,347 units in April 2021 increased to 3,775 units in March 2022 and then on to 4,035 units in April 2022. Market share also went up from 9.59 percent held in March 2022 to 13.68 percent in the past month.

Tata Tigor, Skoda Slavia, Honda City

Tata Tigor sedan sales posted a 133.74 percent YoY increase in sales to 3,803 units from 1,627 units sold in April 2021 commanding a market share of 12.89 percent. MoM sales however dipped 5.09 percent over 4,007 units sold in March 2022. It was earlier this month that Tata Motors hiked prices of Tata Tiago and Tigor by Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 depending on variant. Skoda Slavia hatchback sales stood at 2,431 units in April 2022 with a MoM de-growth of 8.78 percent over 2,665 units sold in March 2022. The Slavia currently commands a 4 month waiting period.

At No. 6 was Honda City that has been seeing declining sales in the past 2 months. Sales dipped 26.47 percent YoY to 2,300 units, down from 3,128 units sold in April 2021. March 2022 sales fell 28.68 percent from 3,225 units bringing down market share from 8.19 percent to 7.80 percent. Initial units of the Honda City Hybrid have started making their way to company dealerships and bookings have opened. Identical to its regular counterpart, the City Hybrid is powered by Honda’s i-MMD (Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive) hybrid powertrain gaining via a petrol engine and two electric motors.

Sales of Hyundai Verna (781 units) and Maruti Ciaz (579 units) suffered significant YoY and MoM de-growth while at No. 9 sales of Skoda Octavia increased 2840 percent to 147 units from 5 units sold in April 2021. The list of best-selling sedans also included the Camry (129 units), Superb (74 units), Vento (57 units) and e-Verito (1 unit).