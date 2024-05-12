Top 10 Sedans April 2024 – Dzire, Amaze, City, Verna, Slavia, Virtus

Top 4 sedans are in the sub 4m segment – Together commanding over 80% market share of the sedan segment

In the dynamic landscape of the Indian automotive market, sedan sales in April 2024 displayed intriguing shifts, showcasing both resilience and vulnerability among the segment’s key players. The total sedan sales in April 2024 amounted to 30,190 units, reflecting a marginal decline of 5.52% compared to the same period last year.

Sedan Sales April 2024 vs April 2023 – YoY Comparison

Maruti Suzuki’s stalwart, the Dzire, emerged as the undisputed champion in the sedan segment, marking a significant uptick in sales. With 15,825 units sold in April 2024, the Dzire witnessed a remarkable 56.19% growth compared to April 2023, consolidating its dominant position with a hefty 52.42% market share.

Hyundai’s Aura, however, faced headwinds, witnessing a dip in sales by 10.99% year-on-year, selling 4,526 units in April 2024. Similarly, Honda’s Amaze and Tata’s Tigor/EV experienced substantial declines of 47.07% and 31.74% respectively, highlighting the challenging terrain sedan manufacturers navigate in the Indian market.

Volkswagen’s Virtus and Hyundai’s Verna also grappled with sales slumps, indicating shifting consumer preferences or market dynamics. The Virtus saw a 20.12% drop in sales, while the Verna plummeted by a staggering 60.73%, showcasing a significant loss in traction within the segment.

Conversely, some models managed to buck the trend. Toyota’s Camry, for instance, demonstrated exceptional growth, with sales skyrocketing by 184.13% year-on-year. Skoda’s Slavia and Honda’s City faced significant declines, echoing the broader challenges faced by sedan manufacturers in the Indian market. Slavia saw a 21% drop in sales, while the City witnessed a substantial 57.08% decrease compared to April 2023.

Sedan Sales April 2024 vs March 2024 – MoM Comparison

Compared to sedan sales in April 2024, which amounted to 30,190 units, Month on Month performance reflected a 6.67% decline compared to March 2024. Top seller Maruti Suzuki Dzire experienced a marginal dip of 0.43% in sales compared to March 2024, retaining its position as the segment leader, with 15,825 units sold.

Hyundai Aura witnessed a 7.31% decrease in sales, with 4,526 units sold in April 2024 compared to 4,883 units in March. Honda Amaze saw a significant drop of 32.94% in sales month-on-month, with 1,796 units sold in April 2024, down from 2,678 units in March. Tata Tigor/EV witnessed a modest increase of 6.74% in sales, selling 2,153 units in April 2024 compared to 2,017 units in March.

Volkswagen Virtus experienced a notable decline of 35.95% in sales, with 1,183 units sold in April 2024 compared to 1,847 units in March. Hyundai Verna faced an 8.45% decline in sales, with 1,571 units sold in April 2024 compared to 1,716 units in March.

Skoda Slavia also saw a decrease in sales, with 1,253 units sold in April 2024, down 7.73% from 1,358 units in March. Honda City witnessed a significant decrease of 26.16% in sales, with 824 units sold in April 2024 compared to 1,116 units in March. Maruti Ciaz, however, saw a remarkable 46.95% increase in sales month-on-month, selling 867 units in April 2024 compared to 590 units in March.

Toyota Camry experienced a decline of 22.84% in sales, with 179 units sold in April 2024 compared to 232 units in March. Skoda Superb saw a minor decrease in sales, with 13 units sold in April 2024 compared to 15 units in March.