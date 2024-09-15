Top 10 Sedans Aug 2024 – Dzire, Amaze, Virtus, Verna, Slavia, City, Tigor

HomeCar NewsTop 10 Sedans Aug 2024 - Dzire, Amaze, Virtus, Verna, Slavia, City, Tigor
Ashwin Ram N P
Skoda Slavia : Image - Sathish
Skoda Slavia : Image – Sathish

Sedan Sales in India Decline by 26.36% in August 2024 – Maruti Dzire Retains Lead

The sedan segment in India faced significant challenges in August 2024, with total sales dropping to 24,738 units, a 26.36% decline compared to the 33,593 units sold in August 2023. The majority of sedans experienced year-on-year (YoY) declines, reflecting changing market dynamics as consumers continue to favour SUVs over traditional sedans.

Top 10 Sedans Aug 2024 – Dzire sales decline, but remains No 1

Maruti Dzire remained the best-selling sedan in India, with 10,627 units sold in August 2024. However, this represented a 20.06% YoY decline, as Dzire’s sales fell by 2,666 units compared to 13,293 units in August 2023. Despite the drop, Dzire still held a commanding 42.96% share of the total sedan sales, showcasing its continued popularity in the segment.

Hyundai Aura / Xcent, the second best-selling sedan, recorded a 12.02% YoY decline in August 2024, with 4,304 units sold. This marked a decrease of 588 units compared to the 4,892 units sold in August 2023. Aura captured a 17.40% share of the sedan market. Honda Amaze also faced a significant decline, with sales dropping by 27.47% YoY. Amaze sold 2,585 units in August 2024, down by 979 units from 3,564 units sold in the previous year. Amaze now holds a 10.45% market share.

Volkswagen Virtus and Hyundai Verna Struggle

Volkswagen Virtus saw a 12.34% decline in sales, with 1,876 units sold in August 2024, down by 264 units from 2,140 units in August 2023. Virtus captured a 7.58% share of the market, reflecting its steady demand despite the overall market contraction.

Hyundai Verna faced the steepest decline among the top-selling sedans, with sales plunging by 53.65% YoY. Verna sold 1,194 units in August 2024, a decrease of 1,382 units from 2,576 units sold in August 2023, resulting in a 4.83% market share.

Tata Tigor/EV and Skoda Slavia Experience Sharp Drops

Tata Tigor, including its EV variant, saw a sharp decline in sales, with a 61.05% YoY drop. Tigor sold 1,148 units in August 2024, down by 1,799 units compared to the 2,947 units sold in August 2023, contributing to a 4.64% market share. Skoda Slavia also struggled, with a 32.29% YoY decline in sales. Slavia sold 1,122 units in August 2024, down by 535 units from August 2023, capturing a 4.54% market share.

Honda City experienced a 31.86% YoY decline, with 1,018 units sold in August 2024, down by 476 units compared to 1,494 units in August 2023. City held a 4.12% share of the market. Maruti Ciaz also saw a 16.73% drop in sales, with 707 units sold in August 2024, a decrease of 142 units from August 2023. Ciaz’s market share stood at 2.86%.

Toyota Camry, a premium sedan, saw a 14.92% YoY decline, with 154 units sold in August 2024, down by 27 units compared to 181 units sold in August 2023. Camry held a 0.62% share of the sedan market. Skoda Superb, with just 3 units sold in August 2024, held a minor 0.01% share, reflecting its niche position in the market.

