Top 10 Sedans Aug 2025 – Dzire, Aura, Amaze, Virtus, Slavia, Verna, City

The sedan segment in India reported total sales of 28,451 units in August 2025, registering a 15.01% YoY growth compared to 24,738 units in August 2024. However, on a sequential basis, sales dropped 14.51% MoM, down from 33,281 units in July 2025.

Top 10 Sedans Aug 2025

At the top, Maruti Dzire continues its dominance with 16,509 units sold, a massive 55.35% YoY growth over 10,627 units last year. Despite this, Dzire saw a 20.99% MoM decline compared to July’s 20,895 units. Hyundai Aura followed in second place with 5,336 units, up 23.98% YoY and also showing a strong 15.10% MoM rise.

Honda Amaze ranked third with 1,753 units, but sales dropped 32.19% YoY from 2,585 units and also fell 12.74% MoM versus July 2025. Volkswagen Virtus was next with 1,674 units, down 10.77% YoY and 6.84% MoM, while its sibling Skoda Slavia registered 1,008 units, a decline of 10.16% YoY and 13.70% MoM.

Tata Tigor (including EV) managed 805 units, falling 29.88% YoY and 16.84% MoM. The newly updated Hyundai Verna clocked 771 units, a drop of 35.43% YoY and 6.66% MoM. Among premium sedans, Honda City sales fell sharply to 437 units, down 57.07% YoY and 32.35% MoM. The Toyota Camry stayed steady at 158 units, marginally up 2.60% YoY but slightly down 1.86% MoM.

Meanwhile, Maruti Ciaz and Skoda Superb recorded zero sales in August 2025, compared to 707 units and 3 units respectively a year ago, and 173 and 2 units in July 2025. Ciaz has been discontinued, while Skoda is getting ready to launch the Octavia RS next month. Overall, the sedan segment witnessed a healthy year-on-year growth thanks to strong demand for entry-level models like the Dzire and Aura, though month-on-month sales dipped largely due to reduced volumes from Dzire and City.

GST Rate Cut Impact

With the implementation of GST 2.0 reforms, cars in select segments have seen a sharp tax reduction, making them more affordable for buyers. This move is expected to inject fresh demand into the passenger vehicle market as a whole, particularly in the hatchback and entry-SUV space where volumes are highest.

While sedans will also benefit from the lower tax incidence, the impact may not be as pronounced since demand for sedans has been structurally weaker compared to SUVs. Over the past few years, Indian buyers have increasingly gravitated towards compact and midsize SUVs, which now dominate sales charts. As a result, even with lower effective pricing, sedans like Dzire, Aura, Amaze, and others may see only a moderate lift in numbers, whereas the biggest gains are likely to be captured by SUVs and small cars that align better with current market preferences.