Top 10 Sedans Dec 2021 – Dzire, City, Amaze, Tigor, Verna, Aura, Rapid

Maruti DZire topped the list and was the only sedan among 10 best sellers to post sales above 10,000 unit mark

Sedan sales in India are not particularly high when compared to that of hatchback and SUVs. The top selling vehicles continue to be hatchbacks while there has been a significant surge in demand for SUVs in recent months, all at the expense of the sedan market.

While hatchbacks are preferred among first time buyers, entry level SUVs are attracting buyers in India due to the various advantages it offers. Its cost of acquisition has reduced thanks to rebates in GST particularly in the sub 4 meter segment. This makes entry level and compact SUVs, which also command a stronger road presence, more economical and attractive as compared to sedans, to buyers in the country.

Top 10 Sedans Dec 2021 – Maruti Leads

When assessing top 10 best selling sedans in India over the past month, it may be seen that it was once again Maruti Suzuki DZire that commanded a top spot on the list. It was also the only sedan to amass sales above the 10,000 unit mark in the past month with 10,633 units sold. This was however a 23.3 percent de-growth over 13,868 units sold in December 2020.

This 5 seater Sedan is on sale in a price range of Rs. 5.99 – 9.08 Lakh and ended the calendar year 2021 with total sales of 1,16,222, down 6.9 percent over 1,24,969 units sold in the same period of the previous year. Apart from the DZire, every other sedan on this list failed to see sales above the 5,000 unit mark.

Next in line was Honda City. This midsize sedan noted sales of 3,743 units in the past month, a growth of 37.7 percent over 2,717 units sold in December 2020. In a price range of Rs. 11.23 – 15.18 Lakh, the City sedan was recently given the award of Excellent Award for Consistent Five-star rating in ASEAN NCAP.

At No. 3 was Honda Amaze with sales at 3,659 units in December 2021. This was a 16.5 percent de-growth over 4,385 units sold in December 2020. Honda Amaze starts at Rs 6.32 lakh and goes up to around Rs 11 lakh. Ever since it was launched in India in 2013, sales have touched the 4.6 lakh unit milestone, while the company sold 2 lakh units of the 2nd gen Amaze launched in May 2018.

In a fourth position was Tata Tigor with a YoY growth of 9.4 percent to 1,994 units, up from 1,822 units sold in December 2020. Tata Motors also has the Tigor EV on sale in the country and now plans launch of Tigor CNG later this month even as bookings have already commenced at company dealerships.

At No. 5 on the list of 10 best-selling sedans in India in December 2021 was Hyundai Aura. Sales stood at 1,715 units, down 44.9 percent over 3,113 units sold in December 2020. However, the company has noted increased sales for its Aura sedan through calendar year 2021 which stood at 37,584 units, up 3.4 percent over 36,341 units sold in the same period of 2020.

Maruti Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Skoda Octavia

Maruti Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Skoda Octavia came in at Nos. 6, 7 and 8 on this list. Sales of the Maruti Ciaz dipped 5 percent to 1,204 units in the past month, from 1,270 units sold in December 2020. Verna sales also suffered a de-growth on a YoY basis by 5.2 percent to 982 units, down from 1,036 units sold in December 2020.

Skoda Octavia sales surged as much as 645 percent to 164 units in December 2021 from just 22 units sold in December 2020. Skoda India plans 6 new models in the months ahead and has promised to bring in some updates for both Octavia and Superb as well.

Completing the list was Skoda Rapid with 158 units sold last month, down 84.4 percent over 1,015 units sold in December 2020. At No. 10 was Volkswagen Vento with 70 units sold in December 2021, down 79.8 percent over 348 units sold in December 2020.