Top 10 Sedans Feb 2022 – Tata Tigor At No 2, Slavia Beats Verna

Despite multiple exits in the sedan segment in the last year, the segment reported double digit growth in February 2022

The sedan segment sees multiple offerings from manufacturers and accommodates varying vehicle sizes to suit personal needs. There were a few that have been discontinued in the recent months.

With the announcement of Slavia, Skoda has stopped production of Rapid. Toyota Yaris production was stopped in 2021. Ford Aspire exited the market last year. Most recently, Hyundai Elantra listing was removed from the company website.

Despite multiple vehicle exits, total market size of sedans is bigger for Feb ’22 than a year earlier. Total sales amounted to 36,987 units, up from 31,308 units. Volume gain stood at 5,679 units at 18.14 percent growth. MoM total sales rose from 34,465 units at 7.32 percent growth. Volume gain stood at 2.5k units

Top 10 Sedans Feb 2022 – Maruti Dzire Leads

As always, Maruri Dzire leads by a mile. In February 2022, sales were reported at 17,438 units, up from just below 12k units YoY. Volume gain stood at 5,537 units at 46.53 percent growth. It’s market share is at almost half the market. MoM sales growth stood at 16.51 percent, up from just below 15k units. Volume gain stood at almost 2.5k units.

Tata Tigor found itself in a favourable position having outsold most cars it has trailed for most of its existence. Tigor sales are up at 4.1k units, up from just below 2k units. Volume gain stood at 2,152 units for 11 percent MS. Mom sales rose from 2,952 units at volume gain of 1,139 units. Hyundai Aura / Xcent sales fell to 3,668 units, down from 4.3k units. Volume loss stood at 632 units at 14.70 percent decline. MoM sales were up from 3,333 units at 10 percent growth.

Honda and Maruti sedans Feb 2022

Honda Amaze sales fell to 3.4k units, down from almost 5k units. Volume loss is reported at 1,534 units and decline at 31 percent. Market share is rounded to 10 percent. MoM sales fell from 5,395 units at volume loss to just below 2k units. Honda City sales are up at 2,836 units, up from 2,524 units. Volume gain is at 312 units at 12.36 percent growth. MoM sales fell from about 4k units at volume loss of over 1.1k units.

Maruti Ciaz, the auto manufacturer’s bigger sedan doesn’t sell in big numbers like Dzire. Sales are reported at 1.9k units, up from 1.5k units. Sales growth was at over a quarter and volume gain stood at 402 units. MoM sales improved from 1,666 units at about 15 percent growth.

Skoda Slavia Enters Top 10 – Beats Verna

Skoda Slavia, the newest kid on the block further strengthens the manufacturer’s sedan portfolio. Sales are reported at 1,862 units. Hyundai Verna sales almost halved at 1,058 units, down from 2,047 units. Volume loss is reported at 989 units at 48.31 percent decline.

Volkswagen Vento sales are up at 277 units, up from 186 units. Skoda Octavia sales are reported at 168 units. Toyota Camry sales are up at 161 units. Skoda Superb sales fell to 99 units. Mahindra e-Verito sales are reported at 12 units.