Top 10 Sedans Feb 2025 – Dzire, Aura, Amaze, Virtus, Tigor, Verna, Ciaz, Slavia, City

The sedan segment in India recorded 30,445 units in February 2025, witnessing a 2.23% year-on-year (YoY) decline compared to 31,140 units in February 2024. While some models posted growth, most saw a drop in sales, reflecting shifting consumer preferences toward SUVs.

Sedan Sales Feb 2025 – YoY Comparison

Maruti Dzire continued to be the best-selling sedan, though its sales dropped 4.50% YoY, from 15,387 units in February 2024 to 14,694 units in February 2025. The Hyundai Aura followed with 4,797 units, registering a 5.07% decline from last year’s 5,053 units. Honda’s Amaze was among the few sedans to grow, up 17.63% YoY, with 3,263 units sold compared to 2,774 last year.

The Volkswagen Virtus also showed a positive trend, rising 12.63% YoY to 1,837 units, up from 1,631 units in February 2024. Tata’s Tigor, including the EV variant, declined by 9.46%, with 1,550 units sold versus 1,712 last year. Hyundai’s Verna faced a sharp 28.15% drop, with 1,207 units sold, down from 1,680 units in February 2024.

Maruti Ciaz posted among the highest growth, surging 128.07% YoY, with 1,097 units sold compared to just 481 last year. In contrast, the Skoda Slavia and Honda City saw declines of 12.35% and 24.92%, respectively, with Slavia at 901 units and City at 889 units. In the premium sedan segment, Toyota’s Camry remained stable at 209 units, experiencing just a marginal 0.48% decline. Skoda’s Superb, which was unavailable last year, recorded one unit sold in February 2025.

Sedan Sales Feb 2025 – MoM Comparison

Following a 2.23% YoY decline, the sedan segment in India also saw a 5.84% month-on-month (MoM) drop, with total sales falling from 32,332 units in January 2025 to 30,445 units in February 2025. While most sedans posted negative growth, the Maruti Ciaz and Honda City stood out with strong MoM gains.

Maruti Dzire remained the top-selling sedan, though its sales dipped 4.48% MoM, from 15,383 units in January to 14,694 units in February. Hyundai’s Aura suffered a larger drop of 10.97%, with 4,797 units sold, down from 5,388 units the previous month. Similarly, Honda’s Amaze fell 9.13%, recording 3,263 units, down from 3,591 units in January.

Volkswagen Virtus saw a slight 2.34% growth, increasing from 1,795 units in January to 1,837 units in February. Tata’s Tigor (including EV) also posted a 4.45% MoM gain, with sales rising to 1,550 units. However, Hyundai’s Verna experienced an 18.28% drop, selling 1,207 units in February versus 1,477 units the previous month.

The biggest MoM gain came from the Maruti Ciaz, which surged 42.84%, rising from 768 units in January to 1,097 units in February. Honda City also saw a notable 20.30% increase, selling 889 units, up from 739 units the previous month. Toyota’s Camry recorded a modest 6.09% growth, with 209 units in February compared to 197 in January. Meanwhile, Skoda’s Slavia suffered the sharpest decline, down 40.33% MoM, with sales dropping from 1,510 units to 901 units. Skoda Superb, which was absent from January sales, registered one unit sold in February.