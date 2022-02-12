Top 10 Sedans Jan 2022 – Dzire, Amaze, City, Verna, Tigor, Ciaz

Sedan sales in the past month remained flat on a YoY basis but increased 41.07 percent MoM

Passenger vehicle sales in India are predominantly in the hatchback and SUV segments. This has been a trend noted over the past two to three years due to which automakers have also now turned their attention more towards the compact and mid-size SUV segment.

This segment has seen a host of new offerings coming in with better features and updated technology and at affordable pricing, steering buyer’s attention away from the sedan segment. Sedans in India, being not as attractive to buyers, held just a 10 percent share in overall passenger vehicle sales in January 2022.

Most sedans are offered in the Rs 10-17 lakh price range, thus making SUVs or crossovers a more worthwhile purchase. Taking the top 10 sedans sold in India in the past month, sales stood at 34,312 units, up marginally by 0.06 percent over 34,312 units sold in January 2021. MoM sales performed better with all of the 10 sedans on the list showing a significant increase in sales. Sales were up 41.07 percent from 24,322 units sold in December 2021.

Top 10 Sedans Jan 2022 – Maruti Suzuki DZire Leads

Maruti Suzuki DZire topped the list. It commanded a 43.62 percent share in the past month and was the only sedan on the list to see sales above the 10,000 unit mark despite a YoY de-growth. Sales of the DZire stood at 14,967 units, down from 15,125 units sold in January 2021. MoM sales performed better with a 40.76 percent growth over 10,633 units sold in December 2021.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire sub-compact sedan, launched back in 2017 in its third generation, received a minor facelift two years ago. It remains a hot favourite among buyers in the country thanks to its affordable pricing that starts off at Rs 6.09 lakh and goes up to Rs 9.13 lakh for the top-spec ZXi Plus automatic variant.

Honda Amaze sales dipped 1.50 percent YoY to 5,395 units, down from 5,477 units sold in January 2021. It was however, a 47.44 percent MoM increase of 47.44 percent from 3,659 units sold in December 2021. The Amaze sub-compact sedan is offered in a total of nine variants and prices starts off at Rs 6.41 lakh to Rs 11.24 lakh for top of the line VX diesel CVT variant. At No. 3 was the Honda City sedan. Sales increased both on YoY (7.72 percent) and MoM (5.53 percent) to 3,950 units, up from 3,667 units sold in January 2021 and from 3,743 units sold in December 2021.

Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor, Maruti Ciaz

Following in quick succession were the Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor and Maruti Ciaz. Of these, it was the Aura that posted a YoY de-growth of 20.32 percent to 3,333 units, down from 4,183 units sold in January 2021. The Aura holds a 9.71 percent share in this segment up from 7.05 percent held in December 2021 when sales stood at 1,715 units.

Tata Motors has been seeing outstanding demand in recent months. Overall sales in January 2022 increased 51 percent over sales in January 2021 and even as it was the company’s SUV range that brought in most of these sales, the Tata Tigor sedan saw sales of 2,952 units last month, up 45.78 percent over 2,025 units sold in January 2021. It was also a MoM growth of 48.04 percent for this sedan which had seen sales of 1,994 units in December 2021.

At No. 6 on the list of top 10 sedan sales in India was Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Sales increased 23.68 percent to 1,666 units in the past month, up from 1,347 units sold in January 2021. MoM sales also saw an increase of 38.37 percent over 1,204 units sold in December 2021. Maruti Suzuki has updated the 2022 Ciaz with new colours but not made any other changes in features or engine lineup.

Hyundai Verna slotted at No. 7 with 1,622 units sold in January 2022 down 18.90 percent over 2,000 units sold in Jan 2021. MoM sales increased 65.17 percent from 640 units sold in December 2021. Skoda Octavia sales surged 1975 percent to 166 units in the past month from just 8 units sold in January 2021 while MoM sales increased by 1.22 percent from 164 units sold in December 2021.

Skoda India gears up for launch of the new Slavia sedan later this month and bookings have opened at Rs 11,000. The Skoda Slavia will fit under Skoda Octavia and Skoda Superb in the company lineup. VW Vento and Skoda Superb trailed the list with sales at 139 units and 122 units in the past month. Sales dipped 36.82 percent and 48.95 percent respectively YoY. MoM sales increased 98.57 percent and 662.50 percent over 70 units and 16 units sold respectively in December 2021.