Top 10 Sedans Jan 2025 – Dzire, Verna, City, Virtus, Slavia, Amaze, Aura

Amidst the growing popularity of SUVs and vehicles marketed as SUVs, Sedan sales are getting kind-of stagnant. If we take the sales performance of Sedans in January 2025, they accounted for a total of 32,332 units, while registering 4.49% YoY decline and 2.49% MoM growth over 33,851 units sold in January 2024 and 31,546 units in December 2024.

Top 10 Sedans Jan 2025

India’s best-selling sedan is the recently launched Maruti Suzuki Dzire, which sold 15,383 units last month. When compared to the 16,733 units sold last year and 16,573 units sold a month before, Dzire registered 8.07% YoY and 7.18% MoM decline, losing 1,350 units in volume YoY and 1,190 units MoM. Dzire accounted for 47.58% of total sales in this list, down from 52.54% in December 2024.

In 2nd place, we have Hyundai Aura which sold 5,388 units last month and was responsible for 16.66% of the total sales of this list. Just like Dzire, Hyundai Aura also registered a 2.32% YoY decline when compared to 5,516 units sold last year, while there was a 39.88% MoM growth with 1,536 units gained in volume, when compared to 3,852 units sold a month before.

Honda Amaze took 3rd place on this list with 3,591 units sold and is Honda’s best-selling sedan in India. Amaze is the first sedan on this list to register a YoY growth of 20.83%, gaining 619 units in volume. In MoM aspect, Amaze sales declined by 3.16%, losing 117 units in volume. Amaze accounted for 11.11% of this list’s total sales.

In 4th and 5th place, we have VW Virtus and Skoda Slavia with 1,795 units and 1,510 units sold last month. Both sedans registered a MoM decline of 20.47% and 20.27%, losing 462 and 384 units in volume respectively. In YoY analysis, Virtus saw sales fall by 4.47%, while Slavia sales grew by 21.58%.

Ciaz Sales Surpassed City’s

Tata Tigor and Tigor EV sold 1,484 units combined in January 2025. When compared to 1,539 units sold last year and 1,054 units sold a month before, Tigor witnessed 3.57% YoY decline and 40.80% MoM growth. In 7th place, we have Hyundai Verna with 1,477 units sold and it witnessed a 32% YoY decline and 69.38% MoM growth.

Even though it as the fag end of its lifespan, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz sales surpassed that of Honda City’s with 768 units sold and 111.57% YoY growth and 65.52% MoM sales. Speaking of City, Honda sold 739 units of its premium sedan in India. City’s sales fell by 34.19% YoY and 5.62% MoM as it lost 384 units in volume YoY and 44 units MoM.

In 10th place, we have Toyota Camry. This executive sedan sold 197 units in January 2025 and the sales witnessed a 36.86% YoY decline and a 123.86% MoM growth. The newly launched Camry seems to have yielded better sales proposition, as seen with the MoM growth. Camry’s arch-rival Skoda Superb did not make any sales last month.