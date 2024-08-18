Top 10 Sedans July 2024 – Dzire, Aura, Amaze, Virtus, Tigor, Verna, City, Slavia

Sedan Sales Drop by 22.12% in July 2024, Maruti Dzire Leads the Segment – Ciaz, Slavia and Verna posted decline of more than 50%

The sedan segment in India experienced a sharp decline in July 2024, with overall sales dropping by 22.12% year-on-year (YoY). Total sedan sales for the month stood at 25,891 units, down from 33,244 units in July 2023, marking a decrease of 7,353 units. Despite the downturn, several models maintained their dominance in the segment, while others struggled with significant sales drops.

Top 10 Sedans July 2024 – Maruti Dzire Continues to Lead

Maruti Dzire remained the top-selling sedan in July 2024, with 11,647 units sold. However, Dzire faced a 13.05% YoY decline, down by 1,748 units compared to July 2023, when it sold 13,395 units. Despite the drop, Dzire held a commanding 44.98% market share, reflecting its strong hold in the sedan market. Maruti is getting ready to launch new gen Dzire later this year.

Unlike most sedans, Hyundai Xcent / Aura recorded a 5.38% YoY growth, with 4,757 units sold in July 2024. This increase of 243 units compared to the previous year helped Xcent / Aura capture an 18.37% market share, making it the second-best performer in the sedan segment for the month.

Honda Amaze, despite its popularity, saw a significant decline in sales, with only 2,327 units sold in July 2024. This marks a 31.28% YoY drop, down by 1,059 units compared to July 2023. Amaze’s market share stood at 8.99%. Similarly, Tata’s Tigor, including its EV variant, recorded one of the steepest declines in the segment. Tigor sold 1,495 units in July 2024, down by 44.30% YoY from 2,684 units in July 2023. Despite the drop, Tigor maintained a 5.77% market share.

Volkswagen’s Virtus saw a slight increase in sales, with 1,766 units sold in July 2024, up by 1.67% compared to the 1,737 units sold in July 2023. This minor growth allowed Virtus to capture a 6.82% share of the sedan market. On the other hand, Hyundai’s Verna struggled in July 2024, with sales plunging by 50.31% YoY. Verna sold 1,420 units, down by 1,438 units from July 2023, reducing its market share to 5.48%.

Skoda Slavia and Maruti Ciaz See Major Declines

Skoda Slavia faced a substantial drop in sales, with only 793 units sold in July 2024, representing a 52.06% YoY decline. Slavia’s market share fell to 3.06%, indicating its challenges in the highly competitive sedan market. Maruti Ciaz also experienced a steep decline, with sales down by 55.27% YoY. Ciaz sold just 603 units in July 2024, a drop of 745 units from the previous year. It now holds a 2.33% market share.

In the premium sedan category, Toyota Camry saw a 33.68% YoY decline, selling only 126 units in July 2024, down from 190 units in July 2023. Camry’s market share was a modest 0.49%. Skoda Superb, on the other hand, recorded zero sales in July 2024, maintaining its previous performance with no units sold.

The sedan segment in India saw a challenging July 2024, with most models recording significant declines in sales. Maruti Dzire continued to lead the segment, while Hyundai Aura and VW Virtus managed to show growth despite the overall downturn. However, popular models like Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor, and Hyundai Verna faced considerable challenges. The market dynamics indicate that while some sedans remain competitive, the segment as a whole is under pressure from changing consumer preferences.