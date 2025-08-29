Top 10 Sedans July 2025 – Dzire, Aura, Amaze, Virtus, Slavia, Tigor, Verna, City

Maruti Dzire leads the sedan segment with significantly higher sales as its latest iteration commands stronger demand

Overall sedan sales in July 2025 stood at 33,281 units, a strong 28.54% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared to 25,891 units sold in July 2024. This equates to a volume growth of 7,391 units, showing that despite the SUV dominance in the market, sedans continue to maintain a loyal customer base.

Sedan Sales July 2025

The Maruti Dzire was once again the undisputed leader, posting 20,895 units in July 2025. This marked an impressive 79.40% YoY growth from 11,647 units sold in July 2024. With this performance, the Dzire alone accounted for a commanding 62.78% market share in the sedan segment. It was also the only sedan to cross the 10,000-unit sales mark, highlighting its unmatched popularity.

In a distant second was the Hyundai Aura, with 4,636 units sold. However, the Aura registered a marginal decline of 2.54% from 4,757 units sold in July 2024. The Honda Amaze followed in third with 2,009 units, a sharp 13.67% drop from 2,327 units in the same month last year. Meanwhile, the Volkswagen Virtus recorded a slight uptick of 1.76%, rising from 1,766 units in July 2024 to 1,797 units last month.

The Skoda Slavia came next, clocking 1,168 units, which represented a robust 45.29% growth compared to 793 units in July 2024. Skoda has recently bolstered the Slavia lineup with a new Anniversary Edition, marking the company’s 25th year in India, which likely contributed to this sales push.

Tigor, Verna, City, Ciaz Post YoY Decline in July 2025

The second half of the sales chart paints a different picture, with most models struggling to gain traction. Tata Tigor/EV sales fell 35.25% YoY to 968 units, down from 1,495 units. Hyundai Verna sales dropped even further, down 41.83% YoY to 826 units. The Honda City also saw a steep decline of 32.50%, with only 646 units sold in July 2025.

The biggest setback, however, was for the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Once a popular name in the mid-size sedan space, it posted just 173 units in July 2025 — a massive 71.31% drop compared to 603 units sold last year. At the bottom of the list, the Toyota Camry showed some positivity with 161 units, growing 27.78% YoY, while the newly launched Skoda Superb managed just 2 units.

While the sedan segment overall registered healthy growth in July 2025, it’s evident that the Dzire is carrying much of the weight. With several rivals struggling to find buyers, the Dzire’s combination of safety, reliability, efficiency, and affordability has ensured its dominance remains unchallenged.