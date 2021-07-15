Top 10 Sedans June 2021 – Honda City Beats Verna, Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Dzire was able to outsell the rest of the nine sedans cumulatively on the list

Sedans no more command the authority it once held in the Indian auto market. This could be testified by the slow volumes generated in this segment over the past few years. Barring a few models which either enjoy mass attraction or cult status, none witness high monthly volumes.

Maruti Dzire- Segment Leader

For June 2021, Maruti Suzuki Dzire continued to reign the charts of the highest-selling sedan in the country. The Indo-Japanese carmaker sold 12,639 units of the compact sedan last month against 5,834 units sold in June last year. This resulted in YoY growth of 116.6 percent.

Hyundai dispatched 3,126 units of Aura/Xcent to dealerships across the country in June this year as opposed to 1,016 units in June 2020. Therefore, the Dzire rival recorded YoY growth of 207.6 percent. Honda City registered a sales volume of 2,571 units last month against last year’s 585 units recorded during the same month. This led to a YoY growth of 339.4 percent.

City continues decent outing

Honda City was trailed by its immediate rival Hyundai Verna at the fourth spot with 2,181 units sold last month. In comparison, the Korean brand sold 1,083 units in June last year resulting in YoY growth of 101 percent.

Another Dzire-rival, Honda Amaze made it to the list by registering a sales volume of 1,487 units in June this year. In June last year, the Japanese auto giant dispatched just 139 units of the compact sedan to dealerships thus leading to YoY growth of 969.7 percent.

Another compact sedan- Tata Tigor finished sixth on the list after it recorded a volume of 1,076 units against 553 units sold last year during the same period. A growth of 94.5 percent was registered by the homegrown compact sedan. Maruti managed to sell 602 units of Ciaz last month which was marginally greater than 553 units sold in June 2020. The City-rivalling sedan witnessed YoY growth of 8.8 percent.

Germans and Czech way behind

The Czech and German cousins- Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento, were the only sedans that recorded negative growths of 21.3 percent and 36.8 percent respectively. The Czech brand sold 454 units of Rapid instead of 577 units sold in June last year. The German carmaker sold only 178 units as opposed to 282 units retailed during the same period last year.

Skoda’s latest entrant- the new-gen Octavia registered a sales volume of 162 units as opposed to 21 units of the older model sold in June the previous year. A growth of 671 percent was recorded. Total sales reported by top 10 sedans in June 2021 stood at 24,431 units as compared to 10,643 units sold in June 2020.