Top 10 Sedans June 2022 – Dzire, Tigor, Aura, City, Slavia, Virtus, Verna

Sedan sales saw a YoY and MoM growth with the new Skoda Slavia and VW Virtus featuring significantly high up on the list

Sedan sales in the past month increased 47.83 percent YoY to 36,455 units, up from 24,660 units sold in June 2021 with volume growth of 11,795 units. MoM sales also improved 9.48 percent over 33,297 units sold in May 2022 leading to a 3,158 unit volume growth. The Maruti Suzuki DZire was in top form and the only sedan to note sales above the 10,000 unit mark.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire took the lead selling 12,597 units in June 2022, down 0.33 percent over 12,639 units sold in June 2021. DZire sedan commanded a 34.55 percent share, marginally down from 34.85 percent held in May 2022 when sales stood at 11,603 units, relating to an 8.57 percent MoM growth.

Top 10 Sedans June 2022

The DZire was followed by Tata Tigor with sales of 4,931 units in June 2022. The Tigor noted the highest YoY growth as compared to any other sedan on this list. Sales were up 358.27 percent from 1,076 units sold in June 2021, a volume increase of 3,855 units with a share of 13.53 percent.

At No. 3 was Hyundai Aura. Sales increased 31.22 percent YoY to 4,102 units, up from 3,126 units sold in June 2021. The Aura commanded an 11.25 percent share, up from 9.94 percent held in May 2022 when sales stood at 3,311 units. Hyundai has introduced a CNG option on Aura SX. It is priced at Rs 8.56 lakh (ex-showroom). Before this, only the S trim got CNG.

Honda Amaze saw a YoY increase of 125.29 percent to 3,350 units, up from 1,487 units sold in June 2021 with a 1,863 unit volume growth and 9.19 percent share. MoM sales on the other hand dipped 9.68 percent from 3,709 units sold in May 2022. Lower down the order Honda Cars India also had the City sedan on the list with a 28.04 percent YoY growth to 3,292 units sold in June 2022 up from 2,571 units sold in June 2021. This was a 721 unit volume growth with 9.03 percent share. MoM sales dipped 9.26 percent from 3,628 units sold in May 2022 while share percent was at 10.90 percent.

Skoda Slavia, VW Virtus – Sales June 2022

New comers Skoda Slavia and VW Virtus also found themselves at Nos. 6 and 7 respectively. Slavia sales stood at 2,765 units with a 7.58 percent share. MoM sales increased 12.12 percent from 2,466 units sold in May 2022 when share was at 7.41 percent. Skoda Slavia was launched earlier this year and is priced from Rs 10.7 to Rs 15.4 lakh. Slavia’s cousin, the VW Virtus followed on the list with 1,850 units sold with 5.07 percent share on the list of sedans sold during June 2022. MoM sales dipped 15.02 percent from 2,177 units sold in May 2022.

Verna sales dipped 21.92 percent YoY to 1,703 units from 2,181 units sold in June 2021 while MoM sales improved over 1,488 units sold in May 2022. There was also the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz on this list at No. 9 with 1,507 units sold in June 2022, a growth of 150.33 percent over 602 units sold in June 2021 while MoM sales saw a 157.17 percent growth from 586 units sold in May 2022. Share percentage increased from 1.76 percent to 4.13 percent on a MoM basis.

At No. 10 was Skoda Superb with 139 units sold, an 18.80 percent growth from 117 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales dipped 8.55 percent from 152 units sold in May 2022. Lower down the order was also the Camry (89 units), Octavia (57 units), Vento (53 units) and e-Verito (20 units). Rapid and Elantra have since been discontinued even as these two models had seen sales of 454 units and 29 units respectively in June 2021.